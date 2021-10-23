AAC foes meet when the South Florida Bulls (1-5, 0-0 AAC) host the Temple Owls (3-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. South Florida is favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 55 for the outing.

Odds for South Florida vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

South Florida has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55 points in five of six games this season.

Temple and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in three of five games this season.

The two teams combine to score 45.5 points per game, 9.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 69.1 points per game, 14.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulls games this season is 57.7, 2.7 points above Saturday's total of 55.

The 55 total in this game is 0.2 points higher than the 54.8 average total in Owls games this season.

South Florida Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Florida is 3-3-0 this season.

This season, the Bulls are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

South Florida's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulls put up 11.6 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Owls allow (33.8).

The Bulls collect 29.8 fewer yards per game (321.5), than the Owls allow per matchup (351.3).

In games that South Florida amasses more than 351.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Bulls have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Owls' takeaways (6).

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Owls have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Temple has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Owls average 12.0 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Bulls give up (35.3).

Temple is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 35.3 points.

The Owls rack up 161.2 fewer yards per game (340.8) than the Bulls allow per contest (502.0).

The Owls have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Bulls have forced (8).

