Publish date:
South Florida vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for South Florida vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- South Florida has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55 points in five of six games this season.
- Temple and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in three of five games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 45.5 points per game, 9.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 69.1 points per game, 14.1 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bulls games this season is 57.7, 2.7 points above Saturday's total of 55.
- The 55 total in this game is 0.2 points higher than the 54.8 average total in Owls games this season.
South Florida Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, South Florida is 3-3-0 this season.
- This season, the Bulls are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- South Florida's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bulls put up 11.6 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Owls allow (33.8).
- The Bulls collect 29.8 fewer yards per game (321.5), than the Owls allow per matchup (351.3).
- In games that South Florida amasses more than 351.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the Bulls have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Owls' takeaways (6).
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Owls have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Temple has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Owls average 12.0 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Bulls give up (35.3).
- Temple is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 35.3 points.
- The Owls rack up 161.2 fewer yards per game (340.8) than the Bulls allow per contest (502.0).
- The Owls have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Bulls have forced (8).
Season Stats
|South Florida
|Stats
|Temple
22.2
Avg. Points Scored
23.3
35.3
Avg. Points Allowed
33.8
321.5
Avg. Total Yards
340.8
502.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
351.3
8
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
6