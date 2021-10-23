Publish date:
T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hockenson's 311 receiving yards (51.8 per game) lead the Lions. He has 32 receptions on 44 targets with two touchdowns.
- Hockenson has been the target of 44 of his team's 239 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.
- Hockenson (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Rams have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 285.5 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Hockenson hauled in eight passes for 74 yards while being targeted 11 times.
- During his last three games, Hockenson has caught 14 passes for 138 yards. He was targeted 22 times, and averaged 46.0 yards per game.
Hockenson's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
44
18.4%
32
311
2
4
16.0%
D'Andre Swift
42
17.6%
34
295
1
5
20.0%
Kalif Raymond
31
13.0%
20
219
2
3
12.0%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
33
13.8%
24
204
0
4
16.0%
