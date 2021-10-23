October 23, 2021
T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles

Bookmakers have posted player prop bets for T.J. Hockenson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Hockenson's Detroit Lions (0-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) meet in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hockenson's 311 receiving yards (51.8 per game) lead the Lions. He has 32 receptions on 44 targets with two touchdowns.
  • Hockenson has been the target of 44 of his team's 239 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.
  • Hockenson (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Rams have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 285.5 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Hockenson hauled in eight passes for 74 yards while being targeted 11 times.
  • During his last three games, Hockenson has caught 14 passes for 138 yards. He was targeted 22 times, and averaged 46.0 yards per game.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

44

18.4%

32

311

2

4

16.0%

D'Andre Swift

42

17.6%

34

295

1

5

20.0%

Kalif Raymond

31

13.0%

20

219

2

3

12.0%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

33

13.8%

24

204

0

4

16.0%

