Bookmakers have posted player prop bets for T.J. Hockenson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Hockenson's Detroit Lions (0-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) meet in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hockenson's 311 receiving yards (51.8 per game) lead the Lions. He has 32 receptions on 44 targets with two touchdowns.

Hockenson has been the target of 44 of his team's 239 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.

Hockenson (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Rams have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 285.5 yards per game through the air.

At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Hockenson hauled in eight passes for 74 yards while being targeted 11 times.

During his last three games, Hockenson has caught 14 passes for 138 yards. He was targeted 22 times, and averaged 46.0 yards per game.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 44 18.4% 32 311 2 4 16.0% D'Andre Swift 42 17.6% 34 295 1 5 20.0% Kalif Raymond 31 13.0% 20 219 2 3 12.0% Amon-Ra St. Brown 33 13.8% 24 204 0 4 16.0%

