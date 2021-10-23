The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) are expected to keep their three-game winning streak going as they are heavily favored by 12.5 points against the Chicago Bears (3-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The point total is set at 47.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 1.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.3 points above the 44.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 51.6 points, a number 4.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.6 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 2.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 12.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Tampa Bay has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Buccaneers rack up 11.8 more points per game (32.5) than the Bears allow (20.7).

Tampa Bay is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 20.7 points.

The Buccaneers collect 95.2 more yards per game (426.0) than the Bears give up per contest (330.8).

Tampa Bay is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals more than 330.8 yards.

This year, the Buccaneers have six turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (7).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

Chicago's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

This year the Bears rack up 7.7 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Buccaneers give up (24.0).

The Bears average 89.5 fewer yards per game (246.2) than the Buccaneers allow (335.7).

This season the Bears have five turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, at home this year.

The Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 12.5-point favorites or greater at home.

In three home games this season, Tampa Bay has gone over the total every time.

Buccaneers home games this season average 50.8 total points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (47).

Chicago is 1-2 overall, with only one win against the spread, away from home.

In three road games this year, Chicago has gone over the total once.

The average total in Bears away games this season is 45.8 points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

