Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 1.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 2.3 points above the 44.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 51.6 points, a number 4.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 44.6 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 2.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Buccaneers have been favored by 12.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Tampa Bay has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).
- The Buccaneers rack up 11.8 more points per game (32.5) than the Bears allow (20.7).
- Tampa Bay is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 20.7 points.
- The Buccaneers collect 95.2 more yards per game (426.0) than the Bears give up per contest (330.8).
- Tampa Bay is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals more than 330.8 yards.
- This year, the Buccaneers have six turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (7).
Bears stats and trends
- Chicago has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
- Chicago's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in six opportunities (16.7%).
- This year the Bears rack up 7.7 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Buccaneers give up (24.0).
- The Bears average 89.5 fewer yards per game (246.2) than the Buccaneers allow (335.7).
- This season the Bears have five turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (9).
Home and road insights
- Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, at home this year.
- The Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 12.5-point favorites or greater at home.
- In three home games this season, Tampa Bay has gone over the total every time.
- Buccaneers home games this season average 50.8 total points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (47).
- Chicago is 1-2 overall, with only one win against the spread, away from home.
- In three road games this year, Chicago has gone over the total once.
- The average total in Bears away games this season is 45.8 points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).
