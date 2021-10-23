October 23, 2021
Publish date:

Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Washington vs. Green Bay

Author:

Taylor Heinicke will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (2-4) and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) take the field in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke has 1,390 passing yards (231.7 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 63.6% of his throws and recording nine touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.
  • He also has 127 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown, averaging 21.2 yards per game.
  • The Football Team have thrown the football in 57.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Heinicke has thrown 16 passes in the red zone this season, 42.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • The Packers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 223.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Packers have surrendered 13 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Heinicke went 24-for-39 (61.5%) for 182 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
  • Heinicke has 720 passing yards (240.0 ypg), completing 59.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He also has 83 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 27.7 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

57

27.9%

33

428

3

4

25.0%

J.D. McKissic

28

13.7%

21

215

1

0

0.0%

Adam Humphries

22

10.8%

15

149

0

0

0.0%

