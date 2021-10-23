Taylor Heinicke will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (2-4) and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) take the field in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has 1,390 passing yards (231.7 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 63.6% of his throws and recording nine touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

He also has 127 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown, averaging 21.2 yards per game.

The Football Team have thrown the football in 57.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Heinicke has thrown 16 passes in the red zone this season, 42.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Green Bay

The Packers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 223.5 yards per game through the air.

The Packers have surrendered 13 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Heinicke went 24-for-39 (61.5%) for 182 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

Heinicke has 720 passing yards (240.0 ypg), completing 59.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

He also has 83 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 27.7 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 57 27.9% 33 428 3 4 25.0% J.D. McKissic 28 13.7% 21 215 1 0 0.0% Adam Humphries 22 10.8% 15 149 0 0 0.0%

