Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Washington vs. Green Bay
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke has 1,390 passing yards (231.7 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 63.6% of his throws and recording nine touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.
- He also has 127 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown, averaging 21.2 yards per game.
- The Football Team have thrown the football in 57.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
- Heinicke has thrown 16 passes in the red zone this season, 42.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- The Packers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 223.5 yards per game through the air.
- The Packers have surrendered 13 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Heinicke went 24-for-39 (61.5%) for 182 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
- Heinicke has 720 passing yards (240.0 ypg), completing 59.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
- He also has 83 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 27.7 yards per game.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
57
27.9%
33
428
3
4
25.0%
J.D. McKissic
28
13.7%
21
215
1
0
0.0%
Adam Humphries
22
10.8%
15
149
0
0
0.0%
