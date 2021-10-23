October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

TCU vs. West Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The TCU Horned Frogs (3-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 15th-ranked rushing attack will hit the field against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the 19th-ranked rush defense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Horned Frogs are favored by 4.5 points in the contest. A 56.5-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for TCU vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

  • TCU and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in all five games this season.
  • West Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 65.5 points per game, 9.0 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 54.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Horned Frogs games this season feature an average total of 60.4 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 56.5 over/under in this game is 3.6 points higher than the 52.9 average total in Mountaineers games this season.
  • TCU has one win against the spread in six games this year.
  • The Horned Frogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.
  • TCU's games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).
  • This year, the Horned Frogs score 14.7 more points per game (37.2) than the Mountaineers surrender (22.5).
  • TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.
  • The Horned Frogs rack up 108.1 more yards per game (458.8) than the Mountaineers allow per outing (350.7).
  • When TCU piles up more than 350.7 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This year, the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (4).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for TCU at SISportsbook.
  • West Virginia has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Mountaineers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
  • West Virginia's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • This season the Mountaineers put up 3.7 fewer points per game (28.3) than the Horned Frogs allow (32.0).
  • The Mountaineers rack up 70.5 fewer yards per game (374.7) than the Horned Frogs give up per contest (445.2).
  • The Mountaineers have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Horned Frogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

TCUStatsWest Virginia

37.2

Avg. Points Scored

28.3

32.0

Avg. Points Allowed

22.5

458.8

Avg. Total Yards

374.7

445.2

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

350.7

7

Giveaways

10

8

Takeaways

4