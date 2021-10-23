The TCU Horned Frogs (3-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 15th-ranked rushing attack will hit the field against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the 19th-ranked rush defense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Horned Frogs are favored by 4.5 points in the contest. A 56.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for TCU vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

TCU and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in all five games this season.

West Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 65.5 points per game, 9.0 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 54.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Horned Frogs games this season feature an average total of 60.4 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.5 over/under in this game is 3.6 points higher than the 52.9 average total in Mountaineers games this season.

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has one win against the spread in six games this year.

The Horned Frogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.

TCU's games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

This year, the Horned Frogs score 14.7 more points per game (37.2) than the Mountaineers surrender (22.5).

TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.

The Horned Frogs rack up 108.1 more yards per game (458.8) than the Mountaineers allow per outing (350.7).

When TCU piles up more than 350.7 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (4).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Mountaineers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Mountaineers put up 3.7 fewer points per game (28.3) than the Horned Frogs allow (32.0).

The Mountaineers rack up 70.5 fewer yards per game (374.7) than the Horned Frogs give up per contest (445.2).

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Horned Frogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.

