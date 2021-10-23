Publish date:
TCU vs. West Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for TCU vs. West Virginia
Over/Under Insights
- TCU and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in all five games this season.
- West Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 65.5 points per game, 9.0 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 54.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Horned Frogs games this season feature an average total of 60.4 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56.5 over/under in this game is 3.6 points higher than the 52.9 average total in Mountaineers games this season.
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has one win against the spread in six games this year.
- The Horned Frogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.
- TCU's games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).
- This year, the Horned Frogs score 14.7 more points per game (37.2) than the Mountaineers surrender (22.5).
- TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.
- The Horned Frogs rack up 108.1 more yards per game (458.8) than the Mountaineers allow per outing (350.7).
- When TCU piles up more than 350.7 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year, the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (4).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for TCU at SISportsbook.
West Virginia Stats and Trends
- West Virginia has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Mountaineers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- West Virginia's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Mountaineers put up 3.7 fewer points per game (28.3) than the Horned Frogs allow (32.0).
- The Mountaineers rack up 70.5 fewer yards per game (374.7) than the Horned Frogs give up per contest (445.2).
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Horned Frogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|TCU
|Stats
|West Virginia
37.2
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
32.0
Avg. Points Allowed
22.5
458.8
Avg. Total Yards
374.7
445.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
350.7
7
Giveaways
10
8
Takeaways
4