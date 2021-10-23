Publish date:
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Washington vs. Green Bay
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin's team-high 428 receiving yards (71.3 per game) have come on 33 receptions (57 targets) including three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 27.9% of the 204 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.
- McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have run 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- McLaurin's 57 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Packers are 9.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- McLaurin caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Packers.
- This week McLaurin will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game).
- At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, McLaurin hauled in four passes for 28 yards while being targeted eight times.
- McLaurin's over his last three outings stat line reveals 14 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 65.7 yards per game, and was targeted 32 times.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
57
27.9%
33
428
3
4
25.0%
J.D. McKissic
28
13.7%
21
215
1
0
0.0%
Adam Humphries
22
10.8%
15
149
0
0
0.0%
Ricky Seals-Jones
20
9.8%
12
137
2
5
31.2%
