In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Terry McLaurin for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. McLaurin's Washington Football Team (2-4) and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) hit the field in a Week 7 matchup from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin's team-high 428 receiving yards (71.3 per game) have come on 33 receptions (57 targets) including three touchdowns.

So far this season, 27.9% of the 204 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.

McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

McLaurin's 57 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Packers are 9.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

McLaurin caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Packers.

This week McLaurin will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game).

At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, McLaurin hauled in four passes for 28 yards while being targeted eight times.

McLaurin's over his last three outings stat line reveals 14 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 65.7 yards per game, and was targeted 32 times.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 57 27.9% 33 428 3 4 25.0% J.D. McKissic 28 13.7% 21 215 1 0 0.0% Adam Humphries 22 10.8% 15 149 0 0 0.0% Ricky Seals-Jones 20 9.8% 12 137 2 5 31.2%

