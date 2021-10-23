October 23, 2021
BETTING
Publish date:

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies (5-2, 0-0 SEC) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between SEC foes at Kyle Field. South Carolina is a 19.5-point underdog. The contest has a 45-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in four of eight games this season.
  • South Carolina's games have gone over 45 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.5, is 4.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 38.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 51.9 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 45-point over/under for this game is 5.5 points below the 50.5 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.
  • Texas A&M has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • The Aggies have always covered the spread this season when favored by 19.5 points or more.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
  • This year, the Aggies rack up 5.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Gamecocks allow (21.7).
  • Texas A&M is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.
  • The Aggies rack up 57.7 more yards per game (384.4) than the Gamecocks allow per contest (326.7).
  • Texas A&M is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses over 326.7 yards.
  • The Aggies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 16 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.
  • In South Carolina's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • South Carolina's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Gamecocks score 5.5 more points per game (21.9) than the Aggies give up (16.4).
  • South Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 16.4 points.
  • The Gamecocks average only 0.4 more yards per game (350.3) than the Aggies give up (349.9).
  • When South Carolina totals over 349.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Aggies' takeaways (8).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsSouth Carolina

27.6

Avg. Points Scored

21.9

16.4

Avg. Points Allowed

21.7

384.4

Avg. Total Yards

350.3

349.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

326.7

11

Giveaways

14

8

Takeaways

16