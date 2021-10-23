The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies (5-2, 0-0 SEC) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between SEC foes at Kyle Field. South Carolina is a 19.5-point underdog. The contest has a 45-point over/under.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in four of eight games this season.

South Carolina's games have gone over 45 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.5, is 4.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 38.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 51.9 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 45-point over/under for this game is 5.5 points below the 50.5 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Aggies have always covered the spread this season when favored by 19.5 points or more.

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Aggies rack up 5.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Gamecocks allow (21.7).

Texas A&M is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.

The Aggies rack up 57.7 more yards per game (384.4) than the Gamecocks allow per contest (326.7).

Texas A&M is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses over 326.7 yards.

The Aggies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 16 takeaways .

South Carolina Stats and Trends

In South Carolina's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

South Carolina's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Gamecocks score 5.5 more points per game (21.9) than the Aggies give up (16.4).

South Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 16.4 points.

The Gamecocks average only 0.4 more yards per game (350.3) than the Aggies give up (349.9).

When South Carolina totals over 349.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Aggies' takeaways (8).

Season Stats