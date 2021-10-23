Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in four of eight games this season.
- South Carolina's games have gone over 45 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.5, is 4.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 38.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 51.9 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 45-point over/under for this game is 5.5 points below the 50.5 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Aggies have always covered the spread this season when favored by 19.5 points or more.
- Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Aggies rack up 5.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Gamecocks allow (21.7).
- Texas A&M is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.
- The Aggies rack up 57.7 more yards per game (384.4) than the Gamecocks allow per contest (326.7).
- Texas A&M is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses over 326.7 yards.
- The Aggies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 16 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- In South Carolina's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- South Carolina's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Gamecocks score 5.5 more points per game (21.9) than the Aggies give up (16.4).
- South Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 16.4 points.
- The Gamecocks average only 0.4 more yards per game (350.3) than the Aggies give up (349.9).
- When South Carolina totals over 349.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Aggies' takeaways (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|South Carolina
27.6
Avg. Points Scored
21.9
16.4
Avg. Points Allowed
21.7
384.4
Avg. Total Yards
350.3
349.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.7
11
Giveaways
14
8
Takeaways
16