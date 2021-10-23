The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2, 0-0 Big 12) host the Kansas State Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a pick 'em matchup between Big 12 opponents at Jones AT&T Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 60.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas Tech vs. Kansas State

Over/Under Insights

Texas Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of seven games this season.

Kansas State's games have gone over 60.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 63 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 56.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Red Raiders and their opponents score an average of 59.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 8.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas Tech is 4-3-0 this season.

The Red Raiders have been favored by 0 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Texas Tech has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

The Red Raiders score 35.7 points per game, 11.0 more than the Wildcats surrender per outing (24.7).

Texas Tech is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.7 points.

The Red Raiders average 99.8 more yards per game (455) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (355.2).

When Texas Tech picks up more than 355.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas Tech at SISportsbook.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 0 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Kansas State has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this season (four times in six games with a set point total).

This year the Wildcats score 4.1 fewer points per game (27.3) than the Red Raiders allow (31.4).

The Wildcats average 29.3 fewer yards per game (357.3) than the Red Raiders allow per contest (386.6).

When Kansas State totals more than 386.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Red Raiders have forced (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats