October 23, 2021
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tampa Bay vs. Chicago

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Tom Brady ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) take on the Chicago Bears (3-3) in Week 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady has thrown for 2,064 yards (344.0 per game) while completing 68.5% of his passes (183-of-267), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He has added 37 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown, averaging 6.2 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers have run 66.8% passing plays and 33.2% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
  • Brady has attempted 45 of his 267 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Brady's 265 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Bears are 37.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Brady threw a touchdown pass in both of those matchups against the Bears, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • This week Brady will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (245.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bears' defense is 16th in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles last week, Brady went 34-for-42 (81.0%) for 297 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.
  • In his last three games, Brady has thrown for 977 yards (325.7 per game) while completing 68.3% of his passes (86-of-126), with seven touchdowns and one interception.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Evans

49

18.1%

31

420

4

6

13.0%

Antonio Brown

42

15.6%

29

418

4

3

6.5%

Chris Godwin

46

17.0%

34

409

2

12

26.1%

