Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tampa Bay vs. Chicago
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has thrown for 2,064 yards (344.0 per game) while completing 68.5% of his passes (183-of-267), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He has added 37 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown, averaging 6.2 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers have run 66.8% passing plays and 33.2% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
- Brady has attempted 45 of his 267 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Brady's 265 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Bears are 37.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brady threw a touchdown pass in both of those matchups against the Bears, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
- This week Brady will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (245.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Bears' defense is 16th in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Eagles last week, Brady went 34-for-42 (81.0%) for 297 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.
- In his last three games, Brady has thrown for 977 yards (325.7 per game) while completing 68.3% of his passes (86-of-126), with seven touchdowns and one interception.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
49
18.1%
31
420
4
6
13.0%
Antonio Brown
42
15.6%
29
418
4
3
6.5%
Chris Godwin
46
17.0%
34
409
2
12
26.1%
