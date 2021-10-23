Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Tom Brady ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) take on the Chicago Bears (3-3) in Week 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has thrown for 2,064 yards (344.0 per game) while completing 68.5% of his passes (183-of-267), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He has added 37 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown, averaging 6.2 yards per game.

The Buccaneers have run 66.8% passing plays and 33.2% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Brady has attempted 45 of his 267 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Chicago

Brady's 265 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Bears are 37.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brady threw a touchdown pass in both of those matchups against the Bears, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

This week Brady will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (245.7 yards allowed per game).

The Bears' defense is 16th in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles last week, Brady went 34-for-42 (81.0%) for 297 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.

In his last three games, Brady has thrown for 977 yards (325.7 per game) while completing 68.3% of his passes (86-of-126), with seven touchdowns and one interception.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 49 18.1% 31 420 4 6 13.0% Antonio Brown 42 15.6% 29 418 4 3 6.5% Chris Godwin 46 17.0% 34 409 2 12 26.1%

