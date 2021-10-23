Publish date:
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Kansas City vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has 38 receptions (on 53 targets) for 468 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 78.0 yards per game.
- So far this season, 21.9% of the 242 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 14.7% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Titans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Kelce has averaged 53 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Titans, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In four matchups with the Titans, Kelce has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The Titans are allowing 291.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Titans defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Kelce was targeted 11 times, picking up 99 yards on eight receptions.
- During his last three games, Kelce has 18 receptions (27 targets) for 179 yards and one touchdown, averaging 59.7 yards per game.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
53
21.9%
38
468
4
5
14.7%
Tyreek Hill
63
26.0%
46
592
5
8
23.5%
Mecole Hardman
35
14.5%
26
261
1
5
14.7%
Byron Pringle
17
7.0%
12
170
2
1
2.9%
Powered By Data Skrive