October 23, 2021
BETTING
Publish date:

Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Kansas City vs. Tennessee

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Travis Kelce and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (4-2) in Week 7 at Nissan Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce has 38 receptions (on 53 targets) for 468 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 78.0 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 21.9% of the 242 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 14.7% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Kelce has averaged 53 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Titans, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups with the Titans, Kelce has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The Titans are allowing 291.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Titans defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Kelce was targeted 11 times, picking up 99 yards on eight receptions.
  • During his last three games, Kelce has 18 receptions (27 targets) for 179 yards and one touchdown, averaging 59.7 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

53

21.9%

38

468

4

5

14.7%

Tyreek Hill

63

26.0%

46

592

5

8

23.5%

Mecole Hardman

35

14.5%

26

261

1

5

14.7%

Byron Pringle

17

7.0%

12

170

2

1

2.9%

