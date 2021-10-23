In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Travis Kelce and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (4-2) in Week 7 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has 38 receptions (on 53 targets) for 468 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 78.0 yards per game.

So far this season, 21.9% of the 242 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 14.7% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the football in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Kelce has averaged 53 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Titans, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups with the Titans, Kelce has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The Titans are allowing 291.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Titans defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Kelce was targeted 11 times, picking up 99 yards on eight receptions.

During his last three games, Kelce has 18 receptions (27 targets) for 179 yards and one touchdown, averaging 59.7 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 53 21.9% 38 468 4 5 14.7% Tyreek Hill 63 26.0% 46 592 5 8 23.5% Mecole Hardman 35 14.5% 26 261 1 5 14.7% Byron Pringle 17 7.0% 12 170 2 1 2.9%

Powered By Data Skrive