Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (1-5) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Tagovailoa has collected 544 passing yards (90.7 per game) while completing 50 of 78 passes (64.1% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also has 23 rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.8 yards per game.

The Dolphins have run 67.3% passing plays and 32.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Tagovailoa accounts for 16.2% of his team's red zone plays, with six of his 78 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The Falcons have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 257.6 yards per game through the air.

The Falcons have conceded 11 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Tagovailoa completed 70.2% of his passes for 329 yards, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.

He also carried the ball three times for 22 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt on the ground.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 329 passing yards over his last three games (109.7 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage (33-of-47), throwing two touchdown passes with one interception.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 43 18.1% 30 342 1 1 5.6% Jaylen Waddle 49 20.7% 37 301 3 5 27.8% DeVante Parker 32 13.5% 17 242 1 2 11.1%

