October 23, 2021
Publish date:

Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Miami vs. Atlanta

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (1-5) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Tagovailoa has collected 544 passing yards (90.7 per game) while completing 50 of 78 passes (64.1% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also has 23 rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.8 yards per game.
  • The Dolphins have run 67.3% passing plays and 32.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Tagovailoa accounts for 16.2% of his team's red zone plays, with six of his 78 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The Falcons have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 257.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Falcons have conceded 11 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Tagovailoa completed 70.2% of his passes for 329 yards, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • He also carried the ball three times for 22 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt on the ground.
  • Tagovailoa has thrown for 329 passing yards over his last three games (109.7 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage (33-of-47), throwing two touchdown passes with one interception.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

43

18.1%

30

342

1

1

5.6%

Jaylen Waddle

49

20.7%

37

301

3

5

27.8%

DeVante Parker

32

13.5%

17

242

1

2

11.1%

