Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Miami vs. Atlanta
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Tagovailoa has collected 544 passing yards (90.7 per game) while completing 50 of 78 passes (64.1% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also has 23 rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.8 yards per game.
- The Dolphins have run 67.3% passing plays and 32.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
- Tagovailoa accounts for 16.2% of his team's red zone plays, with six of his 78 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
2
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- The Falcons have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 257.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Falcons have conceded 11 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Tagovailoa completed 70.2% of his passes for 329 yards, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.
- He also carried the ball three times for 22 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt on the ground.
- Tagovailoa has thrown for 329 passing yards over his last three games (109.7 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage (33-of-47), throwing two touchdown passes with one interception.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
43
18.1%
30
342
1
1
5.6%
Jaylen Waddle
49
20.7%
37
301
3
5
27.8%
DeVante Parker
32
13.5%
17
242
1
2
11.1%
