There will be player props available for Tyler Boyd ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 7 when Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd's 28 receptions (38 targets) have netted him 290 yards (48.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Boyd has been the target of 21.7% (38 total) of his team's 175 passing attempts this season.

Boyd (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Boyd is averaging 48 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Ravens, 7.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).

In 10 matchups versus the Ravens, Boyd has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

This week Boyd will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (295.0 yards allowed per game).

The Ravens have surrendered nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Boyd was targeted three times, picking up seven yards on one reception.

Boyd has recorded 149 receiving yards (49.7 per game), reeling in 14 passes on 19 targets during his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 38 21.7% 28 290 1 2 15.4% Ja'Marr Chase 41 23.4% 27 553 5 1 7.7% Tee Higgins 28 16.0% 18 194 2 3 23.1% C.J. Uzomah 16 9.1% 14 165 3 1 7.7%

