October 23, 2021
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore

Author:

There will be player props available for Tyler Boyd ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 7 when Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd's 28 receptions (38 targets) have netted him 290 yards (48.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
  • Boyd has been the target of 21.7% (38 total) of his team's 175 passing attempts this season.
  • Boyd (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Boyd is averaging 48 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Ravens, 7.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).
  • In 10 matchups versus the Ravens, Boyd has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • This week Boyd will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (295.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Ravens have surrendered nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Boyd was targeted three times, picking up seven yards on one reception.
  • Boyd has recorded 149 receiving yards (49.7 per game), reeling in 14 passes on 19 targets during his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

38

21.7%

28

290

1

2

15.4%

Ja'Marr Chase

41

23.4%

27

553

5

1

7.7%

Tee Higgins

28

16.0%

18

194

2

3

23.1%

C.J. Uzomah

16

9.1%

14

165

3

1

7.7%

