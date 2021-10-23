Publish date:
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd's 28 receptions (38 targets) have netted him 290 yards (48.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Boyd has been the target of 21.7% (38 total) of his team's 175 passing attempts this season.
- Boyd (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Ravens.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Boyd is averaging 48 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Ravens, 7.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).
- In 10 matchups versus the Ravens, Boyd has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- This week Boyd will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (295.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Ravens have surrendered nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Boyd was targeted three times, picking up seven yards on one reception.
- Boyd has recorded 149 receiving yards (49.7 per game), reeling in 14 passes on 19 targets during his last three games.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
38
21.7%
28
290
1
2
15.4%
Ja'Marr Chase
41
23.4%
27
553
5
1
7.7%
Tee Higgins
28
16.0%
18
194
2
3
23.1%
C.J. Uzomah
16
9.1%
14
165
3
1
7.7%
Powered By Data Skrive