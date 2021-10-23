Publish date:
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Seattle vs. New Orleans
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lockett's 27 catches (42 targets) have netted him 425 yards (70.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 24.1% of the 174 passes thrown by his team have gone Lockett's way.
- Lockett (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Lockett has averaged 93 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Saints, 46.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Lockett has caught a touchdown pass against the Saints once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Lockett's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The Saints have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 285.2 yards per game through the air.
- With five passing TDs conceded this year, the Saints defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Steelers last week, Lockett was targeted seven times and totaled 35 yards on two receptions.
- Over his last three games, Lockett's 11 grabs (on 22 targets) have led to 116 receiving yards (38.7 per game).
Lockett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
42
24.1%
27
425
3
3
20.0%
D.K. Metcalf
45
25.9%
31
441
5
5
33.3%
Freddie Swain
18
10.3%
12
130
2
2
13.3%
Will Dissly
12
6.9%
10
118
1
2
13.3%
