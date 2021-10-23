Tyler Lockett will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. This Week 7 matchup sees Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (2-4) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (3-2) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett's 27 catches (42 targets) have netted him 425 yards (70.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.1% of the 174 passes thrown by his team have gone Lockett's way.

Lockett (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Lockett has averaged 93 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Saints, 46.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.

Lockett has caught a touchdown pass against the Saints once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The Saints have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 285.2 yards per game through the air.

With five passing TDs conceded this year, the Saints defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Steelers last week, Lockett was targeted seven times and totaled 35 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three games, Lockett's 11 grabs (on 22 targets) have led to 116 receiving yards (38.7 per game).

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 42 24.1% 27 425 3 3 20.0% D.K. Metcalf 45 25.9% 31 441 5 5 33.3% Freddie Swain 18 10.3% 12 130 2 2 13.3% Will Dissly 12 6.9% 10 118 1 2 13.3%

