October 23, 2021
Publish date:

Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Seattle vs. New Orleans

Author:

Tyler Lockett will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. This Week 7 matchup sees Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (2-4) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (3-2) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lockett's 27 catches (42 targets) have netted him 425 yards (70.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 24.1% of the 174 passes thrown by his team have gone Lockett's way.
  • Lockett (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Lockett has averaged 93 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Saints, 46.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Lockett has caught a touchdown pass against the Saints once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The Saints have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 285.2 yards per game through the air.
  • With five passing TDs conceded this year, the Saints defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Steelers last week, Lockett was targeted seven times and totaled 35 yards on two receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Lockett's 11 grabs (on 22 targets) have led to 116 receiving yards (38.7 per game).

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

42

24.1%

27

425

3

3

20.0%

D.K. Metcalf

45

25.9%

31

441

5

5

33.3%

Freddie Swain

18

10.3%

12

130

2

2

13.3%

Will Dissly

12

6.9%

10

118

1

2

13.3%

