October 23, 2021
Publish date:

Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Kansas City vs. Tennessee

Author:

Tyreek Hill will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 7 matchup sees Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) square off against the Tennessee Titans (4-2) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill's team-leading 592 receiving yards (98.7 per game) have come on 46 receptions (63 targets) plus five touchdowns.
  • Hill has been the target of 26.0% (63 total) of his team's 242 passing attempts this season.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.1% of the time while running the ball 38.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Hill is averaging 77.8 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Titans, 6.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (84.5).
  • Hill, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • The Titans are allowing 291.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Titans defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Hill put together a 76-yard performance against the Football Team last week on nine catches while being targeted 12 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Hill has 325 receiving yards on 27 catches (37 targets) with four touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 108.3 yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

63

26.0%

46

592

5

8

23.5%

Travis Kelce

53

21.9%

38

468

4

5

14.7%

Mecole Hardman

35

14.5%

26

261

1

5

14.7%

Byron Pringle

17

7.0%

12

170

2

1

2.9%

