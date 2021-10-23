Publish date:
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Kansas City vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill's team-leading 592 receiving yards (98.7 per game) have come on 46 receptions (63 targets) plus five touchdowns.
- Hill has been the target of 26.0% (63 total) of his team's 242 passing attempts this season.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.1% of the time while running the ball 38.9% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Titans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Hill is averaging 77.8 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Titans, 6.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (84.5).
- Hill, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- The Titans are allowing 291.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Titans defense is ranked 22nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Hill put together a 76-yard performance against the Football Team last week on nine catches while being targeted 12 times and scoring one touchdown.
- Hill has 325 receiving yards on 27 catches (37 targets) with four touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 108.3 yards per game.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
63
26.0%
46
592
5
8
23.5%
Travis Kelce
53
21.9%
38
468
4
5
14.7%
Mecole Hardman
35
14.5%
26
261
1
5
14.7%
Byron Pringle
17
7.0%
12
170
2
1
2.9%
Powered By Data Skrive