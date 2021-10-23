Tyreek Hill will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 7 matchup sees Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) square off against the Tennessee Titans (4-2) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's team-leading 592 receiving yards (98.7 per game) have come on 46 receptions (63 targets) plus five touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 26.0% (63 total) of his team's 242 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.1% of the time while running the ball 38.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Hill is averaging 77.8 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Titans, 6.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (84.5).

Hill, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

The Titans are allowing 291.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Titans defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

Hill put together a 76-yard performance against the Football Team last week on nine catches while being targeted 12 times and scoring one touchdown.

Hill has 325 receiving yards on 27 catches (37 targets) with four touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 108.3 yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 63 26.0% 46 592 5 8 23.5% Travis Kelce 53 21.9% 38 468 4 5 14.7% Mecole Hardman 35 14.5% 26 261 1 5 14.7% Byron Pringle 17 7.0% 12 170 2 1 2.9%

