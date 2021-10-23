The UAB Blazers (5-2, 0-0 C-USA) host the Rice Owls (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between C-USA foes at Protective Stadium. Rice is a 23.5-point underdog. The over/under for the outing is set at 44.5.

Odds for UAB vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

UAB and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.

So far this season, 83.3% of Rice's games (5/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.1, is 2.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 58.7 points per game, 14.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The Blazers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.7 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 6.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

UAB Stats and Trends

In UAB's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

UAB's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Blazers score 26.1 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the Owls allow per matchup (39.7).

The Blazers collect 73.7 fewer yards per game (364.3) than the Owls give up per outing (438).

The Blazers have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Rice Stats and Trends

So far this year Rice has one win against the spread.

This year, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 23.5 points or more.

Rice's games this season have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Owls put up three fewer points per game (16) than the Blazers surrender (19).

When Rice puts up more than 19 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls collect just 13.2 fewer yards per game (308.5) than the Blazers allow per matchup (321.7).

In games that Rice churns out more than 321.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Blazers.

