Publish date:
UAB vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UAB vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- UAB and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.
- So far this season, 83.3% of Rice's games (5/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 44.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.1, is 2.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 58.7 points per game, 14.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Blazers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.7 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 6.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
UAB Stats and Trends
- In UAB's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- UAB's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Blazers score 26.1 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the Owls allow per matchup (39.7).
- The Blazers collect 73.7 fewer yards per game (364.3) than the Owls give up per outing (438).
- The Blazers have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Rice Stats and Trends
- So far this year Rice has one win against the spread.
- This year, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 23.5 points or more.
- Rice's games this season have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Owls put up three fewer points per game (16) than the Blazers surrender (19).
- When Rice puts up more than 19 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Owls collect just 13.2 fewer yards per game (308.5) than the Blazers allow per matchup (321.7).
- In games that Rice churns out more than 321.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Owls have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Blazers.
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|Rice
26.1
Avg. Points Scored
16
19
Avg. Points Allowed
39.7
364.3
Avg. Total Yards
308.5
321.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
438
10
Giveaways
12
12
Takeaways
7