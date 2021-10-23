Publish date:
UCLA vs. Oregon College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCLA vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA's games this season have gone over 60.5 points three of seven times.
- Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's total is 6.9 points lower than the two team's combined 67.4 points per game average.
- The 46.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.4 fewer than the 60.5 total in this contest.
- Bruins games this season feature an average total of 61.9 points, a number 1.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bruins have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- UCLA's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year, the Bruins rack up 12.6 more points per game (33.6) than the Ducks allow (21).
- UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team records more than 21 points.
- The Bruins collect only 17.6 more yards per game (425.4), than the Ducks allow per outing (407.8).
- UCLA is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 407.8 yards.
- The Bruins have five giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 13 takeaways .
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has one win against the spread in six games this season.
- The Ducks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1 point or more.
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Ducks average 33.8 points per game, 8.7 more than the Bruins give up (25.1).
- Oregon is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.1 points.
- The Ducks rack up 45.4 more yards per game (426.7) than the Bruins give up per outing (381.3).
- When Oregon piles up more than 381.3 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over four times, seven fewer times than the Bruins have forced turnovers (11).
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Oregon
33.6
Avg. Points Scored
33.8
25.1
Avg. Points Allowed
21
425.4
Avg. Total Yards
426.7
381.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
407.8
5
Giveaways
4
11
Takeaways
13