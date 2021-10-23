October 23, 2021
UCLA vs. Oregon College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The UCLA Bruins (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will put their eighth-ranked run defense to the test against the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the No. 25 rushing offense in the nation, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Bruins are favored by only 1 point in the outing. The over/under is 60.5.

Odds for UCLA vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

  • UCLA's games this season have gone over 60.5 points three of seven times.
  • Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in one game this season.
  • Saturday's total is 6.9 points lower than the two team's combined 67.4 points per game average.
  • The 46.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.4 fewer than the 60.5 total in this contest.
  • Bruins games this season feature an average total of 61.9 points, a number 1.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • UCLA has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bruins have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
  • UCLA's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • This year, the Bruins rack up 12.6 more points per game (33.6) than the Ducks allow (21).
  • UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team records more than 21 points.
  • The Bruins collect only 17.6 more yards per game (425.4), than the Ducks allow per outing (407.8).
  • UCLA is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 407.8 yards.
  • The Bruins have five giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 13 takeaways .
  • Oregon has one win against the spread in six games this season.
  • The Ducks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1 point or more.
  • Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Ducks average 33.8 points per game, 8.7 more than the Bruins give up (25.1).
  • Oregon is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.1 points.
  • The Ducks rack up 45.4 more yards per game (426.7) than the Bruins give up per outing (381.3).
  • When Oregon piles up more than 381.3 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Ducks have turned the ball over four times, seven fewer times than the Bruins have forced turnovers (11).
Season Stats

UCLAStatsOregon

33.6

Avg. Points Scored

33.8

25.1

Avg. Points Allowed

21

425.4

Avg. Total Yards

426.7

381.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

407.8

5

Giveaways

4

11

Takeaways

13