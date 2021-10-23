The Oregon State Beavers (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are 3-point underdogs in a home Pac-12 matchup against the Utah Utes (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Reser Stadium. The total is 56.5 points for this game.

Odds for Utah vs. Oregon State

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points only two times this year.

Oregon State's games have gone over 56.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 9.0 points lower than the two team's combined 65.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 10.6 points more than the 45.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Utes games have an average total of 50.1 points this season, 6.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.2 PPG average total in Beavers games this season is 5.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Utes have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more in three chances.

Utah's games this year have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Utes average 8.3 more points per game (31.5) than the Beavers give up (23.2).

When Utah records more than 23.2 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Utes collect 20.0 more yards per game (401.2) than the Beavers give up per outing (381.2).

When Utah picks up over 381.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Utes have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two fewer than the Beavers have forced (12).

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Beavers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Oregon State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Beavers average 34.0 points per game, 11.3 more than the Utes surrender (22.7).

Oregon State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.7 points.

The Beavers average 441.8 yards per game, 94.8 more yards than the 347.0 the Utes give up.

Oregon State is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 347.0 yards.

The Beavers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats