Publish date:
Utah vs. Oregon State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Oregon State
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points only two times this year.
- Oregon State's games have gone over 56.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 9.0 points lower than the two team's combined 65.5 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 10.6 points more than the 45.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Utes games have an average total of 50.1 points this season, 6.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 62.2 PPG average total in Beavers games this season is 5.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has two wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Utes have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more in three chances.
- Utah's games this year have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).
- The Utes average 8.3 more points per game (31.5) than the Beavers give up (23.2).
- When Utah records more than 23.2 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Utes collect 20.0 more yards per game (401.2) than the Beavers give up per outing (381.2).
- When Utah picks up over 381.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Utes have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two fewer than the Beavers have forced (12).
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Beavers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).
- Oregon State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Beavers average 34.0 points per game, 11.3 more than the Utes surrender (22.7).
- Oregon State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.7 points.
- The Beavers average 441.8 yards per game, 94.8 more yards than the 347.0 the Utes give up.
- Oregon State is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 347.0 yards.
- The Beavers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Oregon State
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
34.0
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.2
401.2
Avg. Total Yards
441.8
347.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
381.2
10
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
12