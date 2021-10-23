The No. 24 UTSA Roadrunners (7-0, 0-0 C-USA) are 6-point favorites when they visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium. An over/under of 59.5 is set in the game.

Odds for UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points only twice this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of Louisiana Tech's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 59.5.

Saturday's total is 7.4 points lower than the two team's combined 66.9 points per game average.

The 50.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.4 fewer than the 59.5 total in this contest.

The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 60.6 points per game in 2021, 1.1 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA is 6-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Roadrunners have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

UTSA's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Roadrunners put up 7.6 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulldogs surrender (31).

When UTSA scores more than 31 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Roadrunners collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (446.3), than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (457.2).

In games that UTSA picks up more than 457.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (12).

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 3-3-0 this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Louisiana Tech's games this season have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Bulldogs average 28.3 points per game, 9.2 more than the Roadrunners surrender (19.1).

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team puts up more than 19.1 points.

The Bulldogs average 68.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Roadrunners allow per outing (322.6).

When Louisiana Tech amasses over 322.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats