UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points only twice this season.
- So far this season, 66.7% of Louisiana Tech's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 59.5.
- Saturday's total is 7.4 points lower than the two team's combined 66.9 points per game average.
- The 50.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.4 fewer than the 59.5 total in this contest.
- The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 60.6 points per game in 2021, 1.1 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA is 6-1-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Roadrunners have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 6 points or more.
- UTSA's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Roadrunners put up 7.6 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulldogs surrender (31).
- When UTSA scores more than 31 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (446.3), than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (457.2).
- In games that UTSA picks up more than 457.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (12).
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 3-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Bulldogs have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 6 points or more.
- Louisiana Tech's games this season have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Bulldogs average 28.3 points per game, 9.2 more than the Roadrunners surrender (19.1).
- Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team puts up more than 19.1 points.
- The Bulldogs average 68.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Roadrunners allow per outing (322.6).
- When Louisiana Tech amasses over 322.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|Louisiana Tech
38.6
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
19.1
Avg. Points Allowed
31
446.3
Avg. Total Yards
390.7
322.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
457.2
7
Giveaways
10
14
Takeaways
12