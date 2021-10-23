The Virginia Cavaliers (5-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between ACC opponents at Scott Stadium. Georgia Tech is a 6.5-point underdog. The contest's over/under is set at 65.

Odds for Virginia vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points just twice this year.

Georgia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 64.6 points per game, 0.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 50.1 points per game, 14.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65.8, 0.8 points above Saturday's total of 65.

The 57.6 PPG average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 7.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Virginia Stats and Trends

In Virginia's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Cavaliers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Virginia's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Cavaliers put up 10.4 more points per game (36.1) than the Yellow Jackets surrender (25.7).

When Virginia records more than 25.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Cavaliers average 143.2 more yards per game (525.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up per contest (382.5).

When Virginia amasses more than 382.5 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Yellow Jackets' takeaways (9).

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 3-3-0 this season.

This season, the Yellow Jackets have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Georgia Tech has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Yellow Jackets average 4.1 more points per game (28.5) than the Cavaliers surrender (24.4).

Georgia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 24.4 points.

The Yellow Jackets average 402.7 yards per game, only 10.4 fewer than the 413.1 the Cavaliers allow.

When Georgia Tech piles up more than 413.1 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Yellow Jackets have six turnovers, two fewer than the Cavaliers have takeaways (8).

Season Stats