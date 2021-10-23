Publish date:
Virginia vs. Georgia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Virginia vs. Georgia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points just twice this year.
- Georgia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 64.6 points per game, 0.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 50.1 points per game, 14.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65.8, 0.8 points above Saturday's total of 65.
- The 57.6 PPG average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 7.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- In Virginia's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cavaliers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Virginia's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Cavaliers put up 10.4 more points per game (36.1) than the Yellow Jackets surrender (25.7).
- When Virginia records more than 25.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Cavaliers average 143.2 more yards per game (525.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up per contest (382.5).
- When Virginia amasses more than 382.5 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Yellow Jackets' takeaways (9).
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 3-3-0 this season.
- This season, the Yellow Jackets have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Georgia Tech has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Yellow Jackets average 4.1 more points per game (28.5) than the Cavaliers surrender (24.4).
- Georgia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 24.4 points.
- The Yellow Jackets average 402.7 yards per game, only 10.4 fewer than the 413.1 the Cavaliers allow.
- When Georgia Tech piles up more than 413.1 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This season the Yellow Jackets have six turnovers, two fewer than the Cavaliers have takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Virginia
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
36.1
Avg. Points Scored
28.5
24.4
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
525.7
Avg. Total Yards
402.7
413.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
382.5
10
Giveaways
6
8
Takeaways
9