Oddsmakers give the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-3, 0-0 ACC) the edge when they host the Syracuse Orange (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between ACC opponents at Lane Stadium. Virginia Tech is favored by 3.5 points. The point total is set at 45.5.

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

Virginia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

Syracuse's games have gone over 45.5 points in three of seven chances this season.

Saturday's total is 5.2 points lower than the two team's combined 50.7 points per game average.

This contest's total is 2.3 points more than the 43.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Hokies and their opponents have scored an average of 53.8 points per game in 2021, 8.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has covered the spread twice this season.

The Hokies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

This year, the Hokies put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (21.7) than the Orange allow (23).

Virginia Tech is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23 points.

The Hokies collect only 2.8 more yards per game (311.8) than the Orange give up per matchup (309).

In games that Virginia Tech churns out more than 309 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Hokies have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Orange have forced (6).

Syracuse Stats and Trends

In Syracuse's seven games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Orange have an against the spread record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this season.

Syracuse's games this season have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Orange rack up 29 points per game, 8.8 more than the Hokies allow (20.2).

When Syracuse puts up more than 20.2 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Orange collect 404 yards per game, 50.5 more yards than the 353.5 the Hokies give up.

In games that Syracuse totals more than 353.5 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This season the Orange have turned the ball over eight times, while the Hokies have forced 8 turnovers.

