Publish date:
Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.
- Syracuse's games have gone over 45.5 points in three of seven chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 5.2 points lower than the two team's combined 50.7 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 2.3 points more than the 43.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Hokies and their opponents have scored an average of 53.8 points per game in 2021, 8.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.8 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Hokies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- This year, the Hokies put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (21.7) than the Orange allow (23).
- Virginia Tech is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23 points.
- The Hokies collect only 2.8 more yards per game (311.8) than the Orange give up per matchup (309).
- In games that Virginia Tech churns out more than 309 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Hokies have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Orange have forced (6).
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- In Syracuse's seven games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Orange have an against the spread record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this season.
- Syracuse's games this season have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Orange rack up 29 points per game, 8.8 more than the Hokies allow (20.2).
- When Syracuse puts up more than 20.2 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Orange collect 404 yards per game, 50.5 more yards than the 353.5 the Hokies give up.
- In games that Syracuse totals more than 353.5 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This season the Orange have turned the ball over eight times, while the Hokies have forced 8 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Virginia Tech
|Stats
|Syracuse
21.7
Avg. Points Scored
29
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
23
311.8
Avg. Total Yards
404
353.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
309
7
Giveaways
8
8
Takeaways
6