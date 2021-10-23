The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) are double-digit, 15-point favorites on the road at Riccardo Silva Stadium against the Florida International Panthers (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Both teams have strong passing attacks, with the Hilltoppers first in passing yards per game, and the Panthers 13th. The game has a 77-point over/under.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 77 points only two times this year.

Florida International's games have gone over 77 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 8.4 points higher than the combined 68.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 72.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Hilltoppers games have an average total of 63.8 points this season, 13.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 21.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

Western Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in five opportunities (80%).

This year, the Hilltoppers rack up four more points per game (40.8) than the Panthers allow (36.8).

Western Kentucky is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 36.8 points.

The Hilltoppers average 63 more yards per game (545) than the Panthers give up per matchup (482).

When Western Kentucky picks up over 482 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Hilltoppers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (3).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has covered the spread once this year.

The Panthers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 15 points or more.

Florida International's games this year have gone over the point total four times in five opportunities (80%).

This year the Panthers put up 7.5 fewer points per game (27.8) than the Hilltoppers allow (35.3).

The Panthers collect 40.9 fewer yards per game (433.8) than the Hilltoppers give up (474.7).

In games that Florida International churns out over 474.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Hilltoppers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats