October 23, 2021
BETTING
Western Michigan vs. Toledo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers project a close game when the Western Michigan Broncos (5-2, 0-0 MAC) visit the Toledo Rockets (3-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between MAC rivals at the The Glass Bowl. Western Michigan is favored by 1.5 points. The contest's over/under is 54.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Toledo

Over/Under Insights

  • Western Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in four of seven games this season.
  • Toledo's games have gone over 54.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.7, is 4.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.5 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.
  • The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 61.4 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 54.5-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 55.3 points per game average total in Rockets games this season.
  • Western Michigan has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Broncos have an against the spread record of 3-1-1 in their five games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
  • Western Michigan has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Broncos put up 12.3 more points per game (31) than the Rockets surrender (18.7).
  • Western Michigan is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.7 points.
  • The Broncos average 122.1 more yards per game (438.4) than the Rockets allow per matchup (316.3).
  • Western Michigan is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up more than 316.3 yards.
  • This year, the Broncos have six turnovers, six fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (12).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Michigan at SISportsbook.
  • Toledo has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Rockets have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Toledo's games this year have gone over the point total one time in six opportunities (16.7%).
  • The Rockets put up 27.7 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 the Broncos give up.
  • When Toledo records more than 26.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Rockets collect 67 more yards per game (386.4) than the Broncos allow per matchup (319.4).
  • In games that Toledo churns out over 319.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Rockets have turned the ball over two times, seven fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (9).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Western MichiganStatsToledo

31

Avg. Points Scored

27.7

26.3

Avg. Points Allowed

18.7

438.4

Avg. Total Yards

386.4

319.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

316.3

6

Giveaways

2

9

Takeaways

12