Oddsmakers project a close game when the Western Michigan Broncos (5-2, 0-0 MAC) visit the Toledo Rockets (3-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between MAC rivals at the The Glass Bowl. Western Michigan is favored by 1.5 points. The contest's over/under is 54.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Toledo

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Toledo's games have gone over 54.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.7, is 4.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.5 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 61.4 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.5-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 55.3 points per game average total in Rockets games this season.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos have an against the spread record of 3-1-1 in their five games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Western Michigan has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Broncos put up 12.3 more points per game (31) than the Rockets surrender (18.7).

Western Michigan is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.7 points.

The Broncos average 122.1 more yards per game (438.4) than the Rockets allow per matchup (316.3).

Western Michigan is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up more than 316.3 yards.

This year, the Broncos have six turnovers, six fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Michigan at SISportsbook.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Rockets have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Toledo's games this year have gone over the point total one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

The Rockets put up 27.7 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 the Broncos give up.

When Toledo records more than 26.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Rockets collect 67 more yards per game (386.4) than the Broncos allow per matchup (319.4).

In games that Toledo churns out over 319.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Rockets have turned the ball over two times, seven fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats