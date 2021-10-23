Publish date:
Western Michigan vs. Toledo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Western Michigan vs. Toledo
Over/Under Insights
- Western Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- Toledo's games have gone over 54.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.7, is 4.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.5 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.
- The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 61.4 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 54.5-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 55.3 points per game average total in Rockets games this season.
Western Michigan Stats and Trends
- Western Michigan has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Broncos have an against the spread record of 3-1-1 in their five games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- Western Michigan has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Broncos put up 12.3 more points per game (31) than the Rockets surrender (18.7).
- Western Michigan is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.7 points.
- The Broncos average 122.1 more yards per game (438.4) than the Rockets allow per matchup (316.3).
- Western Michigan is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up more than 316.3 yards.
- This year, the Broncos have six turnovers, six fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (12).
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Rockets have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Toledo's games this year have gone over the point total one time in six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Rockets put up 27.7 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 the Broncos give up.
- When Toledo records more than 26.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Rockets collect 67 more yards per game (386.4) than the Broncos allow per matchup (319.4).
- In games that Toledo churns out over 319.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Rockets have turned the ball over two times, seven fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (9).
Season Stats
|Western Michigan
|Stats
|Toledo
31
Avg. Points Scored
27.7
26.3
Avg. Points Allowed
18.7
438.4
Avg. Total Yards
386.4
319.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.3
6
Giveaways
2
9
Takeaways
12