Wisconsin vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to put up more than 40.5 points in three of six games this season.
- Purdue has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 43.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 7.2 points more than the 33.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Badgers games this season is 45, 4.5 points above Saturday's total of 40.5.
- The 40.5-point total for this game is 13.3 points below the 53.8 points per game average total in Boilermakers games this season.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Wisconsin has two wins against the spread.
- The Badgers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Badgers score 5.7 more points per game (19.7) than the Boilermakers surrender (14).
- Wisconsin is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 14 points.
- The Badgers collect 73.2 more yards per game (368) than the Boilermakers allow per contest (294.8).
- When Wisconsin totals more than 294.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Badgers have turned the ball over nine more times (15 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
- This season, the Boilermakers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Purdue's games this year have not gone over the total in six opportunities.
- The Boilermakers put up 4.4 more points per game (23.7) than the Badgers give up (19.3).
- Purdue is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.3 points.
- The Boilermakers collect 197.2 more yards per game (423) than the Badgers allow per outing (225.8).
- When Purdue amasses more than 225.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Badgers have forced (4).
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Purdue
19.7
Avg. Points Scored
23.7
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
14
368
Avg. Total Yards
423
225.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
294.8
15
Giveaways
8
4
Takeaways
6