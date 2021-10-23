The Wisconsin Badgers (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten), who have college football's eighth-ranked pass defense, play the No. 25 Purdue Boilermakers (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and their 17th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Badgers are 3.5-point favorites. An over/under of 40.5 is set for the game.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to put up more than 40.5 points in three of six games this season.

Purdue has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 43.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 7.2 points more than the 33.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 45, 4.5 points above Saturday's total of 40.5.

The 40.5-point total for this game is 13.3 points below the 53.8 points per game average total in Boilermakers games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Wisconsin has two wins against the spread.

The Badgers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in five chances).

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Badgers score 5.7 more points per game (19.7) than the Boilermakers surrender (14).

Wisconsin is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 14 points.

The Badgers collect 73.2 more yards per game (368) than the Boilermakers allow per contest (294.8).

When Wisconsin totals more than 294.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over nine more times (15 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Boilermakers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Purdue's games this year have not gone over the total in six opportunities.

The Boilermakers put up 4.4 more points per game (23.7) than the Badgers give up (19.3).

Purdue is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.3 points.

The Boilermakers collect 197.2 more yards per game (423) than the Badgers allow per outing (225.8).

When Purdue amasses more than 225.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Badgers have forced (4).

Season Stats