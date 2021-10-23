Publish date:
Wyoming vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wyoming vs. New Mexico
Over/Under Insights
- Wyoming has combined with its opponents to put up more than 40.5 points in three of five games this season.
- New Mexico's games have gone over 40.5 points in three of six chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 39.3 points per game, 1.2 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 10.5 points fewer than the 51 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Cowboys games this season is 50.2, 9.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 40.5.
- The 48.7 PPG average total in Lobos games this season is 8.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Wyoming has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Cowboys are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 20 points or more.
- Wyoming's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Cowboys put up 25.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Lobos allow per contest (28.7).
- When Wyoming scores more than 28.7 points, it is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Cowboys collect 333.3 yards per game, 28.7 fewer yards than the 362 the Lobos give up per contest.
- Wyoming is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 362 yards.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wyoming at SISportsbook.
New Mexico Stats and Trends
- New Mexico is winless against the spread this season.
- The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 20 points or more.
- New Mexico's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Lobos rack up 14 points per game, 8.3 fewer than the Cowboys surrender (22.3).
- When New Mexico puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Lobos rack up 253.6 yards per game, 66.2 fewer yards than the 319.8 the Cowboys allow.
- The Lobos have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Wyoming
|Stats
|New Mexico
25.3
Avg. Points Scored
14
22.3
Avg. Points Allowed
28.7
333.3
Avg. Total Yards
253.6
319.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
362
11
Giveaways
12
9
Takeaways
8