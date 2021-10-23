Oddsmakers massively favor the Wyoming Cowboys (4-2, 0-0 MWC) when they host the New Mexico Lobos (2-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between MWC foes at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming is favored by 20 points. The point total is 40.5 for the game.

Odds for Wyoming vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Wyoming has combined with its opponents to put up more than 40.5 points in three of five games this season.

New Mexico's games have gone over 40.5 points in three of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 39.3 points per game, 1.2 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 10.5 points fewer than the 51 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 50.2, 9.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 40.5.

The 48.7 PPG average total in Lobos games this season is 8.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Wyoming has one win against the spread.

This season, the Cowboys are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 20 points or more.

Wyoming's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Cowboys put up 25.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Lobos allow per contest (28.7).

When Wyoming scores more than 28.7 points, it is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cowboys collect 333.3 yards per game, 28.7 fewer yards than the 362 the Lobos give up per contest.

Wyoming is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 362 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (8) this season.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico is winless against the spread this season.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 20 points or more.

New Mexico's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Lobos rack up 14 points per game, 8.3 fewer than the Cowboys surrender (22.3).

When New Mexico puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Lobos rack up 253.6 yards per game, 66.2 fewer yards than the 319.8 the Cowboys allow.

The Lobos have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (9) this season.

