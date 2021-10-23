October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Indianapolis vs. San Francisco

Author:

Zach Pascal has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) play the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) in Week 7 at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Pascal has caught 18 passes on 29 targets for 204 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 34.0 yards per game.
  • Pascal has been the target of 14.6% (29 total) of his team's 198 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 40.9% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have thrown the ball in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pascal's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 49ers are giving up 235.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers have given up eight passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Pascal did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Texans.
  • Pascal's seven grabs in his last three games are good enough for 92 yards (30.7 ypg). He's been targeted 11 times.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

29

14.6%

18

204

3

9

40.9%

Michael Pittman Jr.

46

23.2%

31

403

1

6

27.3%

Jonathan Taylor

18

9.1%

15

210

1

1

4.5%

Parris Campbell

17

8.6%

10

162

1

0

0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive