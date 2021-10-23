Zach Pascal has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) play the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) in Week 7 at Levi's Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Pascal has caught 18 passes on 29 targets for 204 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 34.0 yards per game.

Pascal has been the target of 14.6% (29 total) of his team's 198 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 40.9% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have thrown the ball in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 49ers are giving up 235.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have given up eight passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Pascal did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Texans.

Pascal's seven grabs in his last three games are good enough for 92 yards (30.7 ypg). He's been targeted 11 times.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 29 14.6% 18 204 3 9 40.9% Michael Pittman Jr. 46 23.2% 31 403 1 6 27.3% Jonathan Taylor 18 9.1% 15 210 1 1 4.5% Parris Campbell 17 8.6% 10 162 1 0 0.0%

