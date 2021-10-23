Publish date:
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Indianapolis vs. San Francisco
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Pascal has caught 18 passes on 29 targets for 204 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 34.0 yards per game.
- Pascal has been the target of 14.6% (29 total) of his team's 198 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 40.9% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts have thrown the ball in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 49ers are giving up 235.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have given up eight passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Pascal did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Texans.
- Pascal's seven grabs in his last three games are good enough for 92 yards (30.7 ypg). He's been targeted 11 times.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
29
14.6%
18
204
3
9
40.9%
Michael Pittman Jr.
46
23.2%
31
403
1
6
27.3%
Jonathan Taylor
18
9.1%
15
210
1
1
4.5%
Parris Campbell
17
8.6%
10
162
1
0
0.0%
