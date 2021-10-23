Publish date:
Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New York vs. New England
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Wilson has racked up 1,117 passing yards (223.4 yards per game) while going 98-for-171 (57.3% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He also has 22 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 4.4 yards per game.
- The Jets, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.8% of the time.
- Wilson has thrown 14 passes in the red zone this season, 48.3% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wilson's matchup with the Patriots.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
2
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
Matchup vs. New England
- Wilson's 210 passing yards in one matchup against the Patriots are 19.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Wilson did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Patriots.
- The Patriots have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 261.0 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 5 matchup with the Falcons, Wilson completed 59.4% of his pass attempts for 192 yards with one interception.
- Wilson has passed for 649 yards while completing 58.4% of his throws (59-of-101), with two touchdowns and four interceptions (216.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Wilson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Corey Davis
36
21.1%
20
302
3
3
21.4%
Keelan Cole
9
5.3%
7
160
0
0
0.0%
Braxton Berrios
23
13.5%
16
156
0
1
7.1%
Powered By Data Skrive