Zach Wilson has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East rivals hit the field in Week 7 when Wilson and the New York Jets (1-4) meet the New England Patriots (2-4) at Gillette Stadium.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Wilson has racked up 1,117 passing yards (223.4 yards per game) while going 98-for-171 (57.3% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also has 22 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 4.4 yards per game.

The Jets, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.8% of the time.

Wilson has thrown 14 passes in the red zone this season, 48.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. New England

Wilson's 210 passing yards in one matchup against the Patriots are 19.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Wilson did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Patriots.

The Patriots have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 261.0 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 5 matchup with the Falcons, Wilson completed 59.4% of his pass attempts for 192 yards with one interception.

Wilson has passed for 649 yards while completing 58.4% of his throws (59-of-101), with two touchdowns and four interceptions (216.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Wilson's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Corey Davis 36 21.1% 20 302 3 3 21.4% Keelan Cole 9 5.3% 7 160 0 0 0.0% Braxton Berrios 23 13.5% 16 156 0 1 7.1%

