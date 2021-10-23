October 23, 2021
Publish date:

Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New York vs. New England

Author:

Zach Wilson has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East rivals hit the field in Week 7 when Wilson and the New York Jets (1-4) meet the New England Patriots (2-4) at Gillette Stadium.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Wilson has racked up 1,117 passing yards (223.4 yards per game) while going 98-for-171 (57.3% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He also has 22 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 4.4 yards per game.
  • The Jets, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.8% of the time.
  • Wilson has thrown 14 passes in the red zone this season, 48.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. New England

  • Wilson's 210 passing yards in one matchup against the Patriots are 19.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Wilson did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Patriots.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 261.0 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 5 matchup with the Falcons, Wilson completed 59.4% of his pass attempts for 192 yards with one interception.
  • Wilson has passed for 649 yards while completing 58.4% of his throws (59-of-101), with two touchdowns and four interceptions (216.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Wilson's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Corey Davis

36

21.1%

20

302

3

3

21.4%

Keelan Cole

9

5.3%

7

160

0

0

0.0%

Braxton Berrios

23

13.5%

16

156

0

1

7.1%

