Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about A.J. Brown and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Brown's Tennessee Titans (4-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) face off in a Week 7 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has 221 receiving yards on 17 receptions (34 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 36.8 yards per game.

Brown has been the target of 16.7% (34 total) of his team's 203 passing attempts this season.

Brown (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have run 51.1% passing plays and 48.9% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Brown is averaging 34 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Chiefs, 25.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).

Brown, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 287.5 passing yards the Chiefs yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chiefs' defense is 19th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bills, Brown was targeted nine times and recorded seven catches for 91 yards.

Over his last three outings, Brown's 10 grabs (on 15 targets) have led to 129 receiving yards (43.0 per game).

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 34 16.7% 17 221 1 3 10.7% Julio Jones 23 11.3% 15 263 0 2 7.1% Chester Rogers 21 10.3% 14 186 1 2 7.1% Jeremy McNichols 23 11.3% 17 160 1 2 7.1%

