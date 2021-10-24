Publish date:
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tennessee vs. Kansas City
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown has 221 receiving yards on 17 receptions (34 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 36.8 yards per game.
- Brown has been the target of 16.7% (34 total) of his team's 203 passing attempts this season.
- Brown (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have run 51.1% passing plays and 48.9% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Brown is averaging 34 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Chiefs, 25.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).
- Brown, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 287.5 passing yards the Chiefs yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Chiefs' defense is 19th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bills, Brown was targeted nine times and recorded seven catches for 91 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Brown's 10 grabs (on 15 targets) have led to 129 receiving yards (43.0 per game).
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
34
16.7%
17
221
1
3
10.7%
Julio Jones
23
11.3%
15
263
0
2
7.1%
Chester Rogers
21
10.3%
14
186
1
2
7.1%
Jeremy McNichols
23
11.3%
17
160
1
2
7.1%
