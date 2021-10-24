Sportsbooks have listed player props for A.J. Green ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Green's Arizona Cardinals (6-0) and the Houston Texans (1-5) take the field in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Green has put together 340 yards (on 21 grabs) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 32 times, and is averaging 56.7 yards per game.

Green has been the target of 16.4% (32 total) of his team's 195 passing attempts this season.

Green (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.6% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Houston

Green's 65.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Texans are 24.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Green has not caught a touchdown pass against the Texans.

Note: Green's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

The 259.8 passing yards the Texans give up per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Green was targeted six times and racked up 79 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Green's 11 catches have turned into 159 yards (53.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 14 times.

Green's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Green 32 16.4% 21 340 3 8 21.6% DeAndre Hopkins 38 19.5% 26 367 6 10 27.0% Christian Kirk 31 15.9% 26 358 3 3 8.1% Rondale Moore 28 14.4% 24 286 1 5 13.5%

