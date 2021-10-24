October 24, 2021
A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston

Sportsbooks have listed player props for A.J. Green ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Green's Arizona Cardinals (6-0) and the Houston Texans (1-5) take the field in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Green has put together 340 yards (on 21 grabs) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 32 times, and is averaging 56.7 yards per game.
  • Green has been the target of 16.4% (32 total) of his team's 195 passing attempts this season.
  • Green (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.6% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Green's 65.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Texans are 24.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Green has not caught a touchdown pass against the Texans.
  • Note: Green's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
  • The 259.8 passing yards the Texans give up per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns last week, Green was targeted six times and racked up 79 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Green's 11 catches have turned into 159 yards (53.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 14 times.

Green's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Green

32

16.4%

21

340

3

8

21.6%

DeAndre Hopkins

38

19.5%

26

367

6

10

27.0%

Christian Kirk

31

15.9%

26

358

3

3

8.1%

Rondale Moore

28

14.4%

24

286

1

5

13.5%

