A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston
A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Green has put together 340 yards (on 21 grabs) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 32 times, and is averaging 56.7 yards per game.
- Green has been the target of 16.4% (32 total) of his team's 195 passing attempts this season.
- Green (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.6% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Houston
- Green's 65.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Texans are 24.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Green has not caught a touchdown pass against the Texans.
- Note: Green's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
- The 259.8 passing yards the Texans give up per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns last week, Green was targeted six times and racked up 79 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Green's 11 catches have turned into 159 yards (53.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 14 times.
Green's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Green
32
16.4%
21
340
3
8
21.6%
DeAndre Hopkins
38
19.5%
26
367
6
10
27.0%
Christian Kirk
31
15.9%
26
358
3
3
8.1%
Rondale Moore
28
14.4%
24
286
1
5
13.5%
