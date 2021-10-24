Before placing any wagers on Aaron Jones' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) take the field against the Washington Football Team (2-4) in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 385 yards (64.2 per game), with two touchdowns.

He also has 21 receptions for 166 yards (27.7 per game) and four TDs.

He has handled 83, or 52.9%, of his team's 157 rushing attempts this season.

The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while running the ball 44.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Washington

Against the Football Team, Jones has averaged 88 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 22.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Football Team, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are 19th in the league, giving up 113.5 yards per game.

Jones and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Jones rushed 13 times for 76 yards (5.8 yards per carry).

Jones also racked up 34 yards on four receptions and scored one receiving TD.

Over his last three outings, Jones has rushed for 227 yards on 42 carries (75.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He's also caught 11 passes for 91 yards and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 83 52.9% 385 2 22 73.3% 4.6 A.J. Dillon 49 31.2% 225 0 6 20.0% 4.6 Aaron Rodgers 14 8.9% 27 2 2 6.7% 1.9 Kylin Hill 7 4.5% 22 0 0 0.0% 3.1

