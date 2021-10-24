October 24, 2021
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Green Bay vs. Washington

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Aaron Jones' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) take the field against the Washington Football Team (2-4) in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 385 yards (64.2 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He also has 21 receptions for 166 yards (27.7 per game) and four TDs.
  • He has handled 83, or 52.9%, of his team's 157 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while running the ball 44.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Against the Football Team, Jones has averaged 88 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 22.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Football Team, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are 19th in the league, giving up 113.5 yards per game.
  • Jones and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bears last week, Jones rushed 13 times for 76 yards (5.8 yards per carry).
  • Jones also racked up 34 yards on four receptions and scored one receiving TD.
  • Over his last three outings, Jones has rushed for 227 yards on 42 carries (75.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 11 passes for 91 yards and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

83

52.9%

385

2

22

73.3%

4.6

A.J. Dillon

49

31.2%

225

0

6

20.0%

4.6

Aaron Rodgers

14

8.9%

27

2

2

6.7%

1.9

Kylin Hill

7

4.5%

22

0

0

0.0%

3.1

