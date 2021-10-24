October 24, 2021
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Green Bay vs. Washington

Author:

Aaron Rodgers will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (2-4) in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Rodgers has thrown for 1,436 yards (239.3 ypg) to lead Green Bay, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 27 rushing yards (4.5 ypg) on 14 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while running the football 44.9% of the time.
  • Rodgers has thrown 29 passes in the red zone this season, 47.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In three matchups against the Football Team, Rodgers averaged 270.3 passing yards per game, 18.8 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Rodgers had a touchdown pass in each of those matchups against the Football Team, while recording multiple TDs two times.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • The 317.3 passing yards the Football Team allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.
  • With 16 passing TDs allowed this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Rodgers put together a 195-yard performance against the Bears last week, completing 73.9% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • He also carried the ball seven times for 19 yards while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Rodgers has racked up 787 passing yards (262.3 per game) and has a 65.3% completion percentage this year (64-of-98) while throwing six touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also added 21 rushing yards (7.0 ypg) on 10 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

66

34.2%

46

668

2

7

22.6%

Aaron Jones

23

11.9%

21

166

4

7

22.6%

Randall Cobb

14

7.3%

11

157

2

3

9.7%

