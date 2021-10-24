Publish date:
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Green Bay vs. Washington
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Rodgers has thrown for 1,436 yards (239.3 ypg) to lead Green Bay, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 27 rushing yards (4.5 ypg) on 14 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while running the football 44.9% of the time.
- Rodgers has thrown 29 passes in the red zone this season, 47.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Washington
- In three matchups against the Football Team, Rodgers averaged 270.3 passing yards per game, 18.8 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Rodgers had a touchdown pass in each of those matchups against the Football Team, while recording multiple TDs two times.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- The 317.3 passing yards the Football Team allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.
- With 16 passing TDs allowed this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Rodgers put together a 195-yard performance against the Bears last week, completing 73.9% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.
- He also carried the ball seven times for 19 yards while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Rodgers has racked up 787 passing yards (262.3 per game) and has a 65.3% completion percentage this year (64-of-98) while throwing six touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
- He's also added 21 rushing yards (7.0 ypg) on 10 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
66
34.2%
46
668
2
7
22.6%
Aaron Jones
23
11.9%
21
166
4
7
22.6%
Randall Cobb
14
7.3%
11
157
2
3
9.7%
