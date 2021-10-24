Aaron Rodgers will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (2-4) in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rodgers has thrown for 1,436 yards (239.3 ypg) to lead Green Bay, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 27 rushing yards (4.5 ypg) on 14 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while running the football 44.9% of the time.

Rodgers has thrown 29 passes in the red zone this season, 47.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Washington

In three matchups against the Football Team, Rodgers averaged 270.3 passing yards per game, 18.8 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Rodgers had a touchdown pass in each of those matchups against the Football Team, while recording multiple TDs two times.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

The 317.3 passing yards the Football Team allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

With 16 passing TDs allowed this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Rodgers put together a 195-yard performance against the Bears last week, completing 73.9% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.

He also carried the ball seven times for 19 yards while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Rodgers has racked up 787 passing yards (262.3 per game) and has a 65.3% completion percentage this year (64-of-98) while throwing six touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

He's also added 21 rushing yards (7.0 ypg) on 10 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 66 34.2% 46 668 2 7 22.6% Aaron Jones 23 11.9% 21 166 4 7 22.6% Randall Cobb 14 7.3% 11 157 2 3 9.7%

