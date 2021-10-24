In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Alex Collins and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. This Week 7 matchup sees Collins' Seattle Seahawks (2-4) play the New Orleans Saints (3-2) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds

Alex Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Collins has rushed for 225 yards (37.5 per game) on 48 carries with two touchdowns.

And he has tacked on five catches for 56 yards (9.3 per game).

He has handled 48, or 33.6%, of his team's 143 rushing attempts this season.

The Seahawks have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Collins' matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In his one career matchups, Collins had 38 rushing yards versus the Saints, 6.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.

Collins did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Saints.

The Saints have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, allowing 79.0 yards per game.

This year the Saints are ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (four).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Collins ran for 101 yards on 20 carries (averaging 5.0 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Collins has 192 rushing yards (64.0 ypg) on 45 carries with two touchdowns over his last three games.

He's also caught five passes for 56 yards (18.7 per game).

Collins' Seattle Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alex Collins 48 33.6% 225 2 9 50.0% 4.7 Chris Carson 54 37.8% 232 3 7 38.9% 4.3 Russell Wilson 17 11.9% 68 1 1 5.6% 4.0 Travis Homer 4 2.8% 37 0 0 0.0% 9.3

Powered By Data Skrive