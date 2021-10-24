Publish date:
Alex Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Seattle vs. New Orleans
Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds
Alex Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Collins has rushed for 225 yards (37.5 per game) on 48 carries with two touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on five catches for 56 yards (9.3 per game).
- He has handled 48, or 33.6%, of his team's 143 rushing attempts this season.
- The Seahawks have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- In his one career matchups, Collins had 38 rushing yards versus the Saints, 6.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Collins did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Saints.
- The Saints have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, allowing 79.0 yards per game.
- This year the Saints are ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (four).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Collins ran for 101 yards on 20 carries (averaging 5.0 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Collins has 192 rushing yards (64.0 ypg) on 45 carries with two touchdowns over his last three games.
- He's also caught five passes for 56 yards (18.7 per game).
Collins' Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alex Collins
48
33.6%
225
2
9
50.0%
4.7
Chris Carson
54
37.8%
232
3
7
38.9%
4.3
Russell Wilson
17
11.9%
68
1
1
5.6%
4.0
Travis Homer
4
2.8%
37
0
0
0.0%
9.3
