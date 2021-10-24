October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alex Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Seattle vs. New Orleans

Author:

In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Alex Collins and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. This Week 7 matchup sees Collins' Seattle Seahawks (2-4) play the New Orleans Saints (3-2) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Collins has rushed for 225 yards (37.5 per game) on 48 carries with two touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on five catches for 56 yards (9.3 per game).
  • He has handled 48, or 33.6%, of his team's 143 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Seahawks have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Collins' matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In his one career matchups, Collins had 38 rushing yards versus the Saints, 6.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Collins did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Saints.
  • The Saints have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, allowing 79.0 yards per game.
  • This year the Saints are ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (four).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Collins ran for 101 yards on 20 carries (averaging 5.0 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Collins has 192 rushing yards (64.0 ypg) on 45 carries with two touchdowns over his last three games.
  • He's also caught five passes for 56 yards (18.7 per game).

Collins' Seattle Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alex Collins

48

33.6%

225

2

9

50.0%

4.7

Chris Carson

54

37.8%

232

3

7

38.9%

4.3

Russell Wilson

17

11.9%

68

1

1

5.6%

4.0

Travis Homer

4

2.8%

37

0

0

0.0%

9.3

Powered By Data Skrive