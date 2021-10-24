October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Allen Robinson II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Chicago vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Allen Robinson II's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 7 matchup sees Robinson's Chicago Bears (3-3) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Robinson's 21 receptions (on 36 targets) have netted him 234 yards (39.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
  • So far this season, 24.2% of the 149 passes thrown by his team have gone Robinson's way.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears have run 46.0% passing plays and 54.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Robinson's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Robinson is averaging 56.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Buccaneers, 2.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
  • Robinson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Robinson's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 292.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Buccaneers have allowed 14 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Packers, Robinson caught four passes for 53 yards while being targeted seven times.
  • Robinson has collected 148 receiving yards (49.3 per game), reeling in 11 passes on 15 targets during his last three games.

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Allen Robinson II

36

24.2%

21

234

1

3

23.1%

Darnell Mooney

39

26.2%

25

306

1

3

23.1%

Cole Kmet

24

16.1%

14

130

0

2

15.4%

Marquise Goodwin

13

8.7%

7

75

0

1

7.7%

Powered By Data Skrive