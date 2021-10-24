Before placing any wagers on Allen Robinson II's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 7 matchup sees Robinson's Chicago Bears (3-3) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson's 21 receptions (on 36 targets) have netted him 234 yards (39.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

So far this season, 24.2% of the 149 passes thrown by his team have gone Robinson's way.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have run 46.0% passing plays and 54.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Robinson is averaging 56.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Buccaneers, 2.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).

Robinson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Robinson's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 292.7 yards per game through the air.

The Buccaneers have allowed 14 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Robinson caught four passes for 53 yards while being targeted seven times.

Robinson has collected 148 receiving yards (49.3 per game), reeling in 11 passes on 15 targets during his last three games.

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Robinson II 36 24.2% 21 234 1 3 23.1% Darnell Mooney 39 26.2% 25 306 1 3 23.1% Cole Kmet 24 16.1% 14 130 0 2 15.4% Marquise Goodwin 13 8.7% 7 75 0 1 7.7%

