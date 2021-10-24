Publish date:
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kamara's team-high 368 rushing yards (73.6 per game) have come on 94 carries, with one touchdown.
- He has added 15 catches for 113 yards (22.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He has handled 94, or 60.3%, of his team's 156 rushing attempts this season.
- The Saints, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 43.5% of the time while running the ball 56.5% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kamara's matchup with the Seahawks.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Seattle
- In his one career matchup against the Seahawks, Kamara recorded 69 rushing yards, 21.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Kamara ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Seahawks.
- The Seahawks allow 140.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Seahawks are ranked 15th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).
Recent Performances
- Against the Football Team in Week 5, Kamara rushed 16 times for 71 yards (4.4 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
- He also hauled in five passes for 51 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
- During his last three games, Kamara has piled up 280 yards (93.3 per game) on 66 carries with one touchdown.
- He also has 80 receiving yards on eight catches (26.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns. .
Kamara's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alvin Kamara
94
60.3%
368
1
13
52.0%
3.9
Jameis Winston
20
12.8%
86
1
2
8.0%
4.3
Taysom Hill
16
10.3%
77
3
8
32.0%
4.8
Tony Jones Jr.
19
12.2%
77
0
2
8.0%
4.1
Powered By Data Skrive