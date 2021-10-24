Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Alvin Kamara ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. This Week 7 matchup sees Kamara's New Orleans Saints (3-2) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara's team-high 368 rushing yards (73.6 per game) have come on 94 carries, with one touchdown.

He has added 15 catches for 113 yards (22.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has handled 94, or 60.3%, of his team's 156 rushing attempts this season.

The Saints, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 43.5% of the time while running the ball 56.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Seattle

In his one career matchup against the Seahawks, Kamara recorded 69 rushing yards, 21.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Kamara ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks allow 140.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Seahawks are ranked 15th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team in Week 5, Kamara rushed 16 times for 71 yards (4.4 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.

He also hauled in five passes for 51 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

During his last three games, Kamara has piled up 280 yards (93.3 per game) on 66 carries with one touchdown.

He also has 80 receiving yards on eight catches (26.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns. .

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 94 60.3% 368 1 13 52.0% 3.9 Jameis Winston 20 12.8% 86 1 2 8.0% 4.3 Taysom Hill 16 10.3% 77 3 8 32.0% 4.8 Tony Jones Jr. 19 12.2% 77 0 2 8.0% 4.1

