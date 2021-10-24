October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Alvin Kamara ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. This Week 7 matchup sees Kamara's New Orleans Saints (3-2) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kamara's team-high 368 rushing yards (73.6 per game) have come on 94 carries, with one touchdown.
  • He has added 15 catches for 113 yards (22.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has handled 94, or 60.3%, of his team's 156 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Saints, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 43.5% of the time while running the ball 56.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kamara's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In his one career matchup against the Seahawks, Kamara recorded 69 rushing yards, 21.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Kamara ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Seahawks.
  • The Seahawks allow 140.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Seahawks are ranked 15th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team in Week 5, Kamara rushed 16 times for 71 yards (4.4 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
  • He also hauled in five passes for 51 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • During his last three games, Kamara has piled up 280 yards (93.3 per game) on 66 carries with one touchdown.
  • He also has 80 receiving yards on eight catches (26.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
    • .

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alvin Kamara

94

60.3%

368

1

13

52.0%

3.9

Jameis Winston

20

12.8%

86

1

2

8.0%

4.3

Taysom Hill

16

10.3%

77

3

8

32.0%

4.8

Tony Jones Jr.

19

12.2%

77

0

2

8.0%

4.1

Powered By Data Skrive