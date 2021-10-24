Before placing any bets on Antonio Gibson's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Gibson and the Washington Football Team (2-4) meet the Green Bay Packers (5-1) in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson has a team-high 357 rushing yards (59.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

He's also caught 12 passes for 119 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 89, or 57.8%, of his team's 154 rushing attempts this season.

The Football Team, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

The Packers allow 108.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.

The Football Team are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (five this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Gibson rushed for 44 yards on 10 carries (averaging 4.4 yards per carry).

During his last three games, Gibson has run for 167 yards on 44 carries (55.7 ypg), with three touchdowns.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 89 57.8% 357 3 10 45.5% 4.0 Taylor Heinicke 25 16.2% 127 1 5 22.7% 5.1 J.D. McKissic 25 16.2% 100 1 4 18.2% 4.0 Jaret Patterson 9 5.8% 28 0 1 4.5% 3.1

