October 24, 2021
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Washington vs. Green Bay

Before placing any bets on Antonio Gibson's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Gibson and the Washington Football Team (2-4) meet the Green Bay Packers (5-1) in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gibson has a team-high 357 rushing yards (59.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 12 passes for 119 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 89, or 57.8%, of his team's 154 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Football Team, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • The Packers allow 108.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Football Team are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (five this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Gibson rushed for 44 yards on 10 carries (averaging 4.4 yards per carry).
  • During his last three games, Gibson has run for 167 yards on 44 carries (55.7 ypg), with three touchdowns.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

89

57.8%

357

3

10

45.5%

4.0

Taylor Heinicke

25

16.2%

127

1

5

22.7%

5.1

J.D. McKissic

25

16.2%

100

1

4

18.2%

4.0

Jaret Patterson

9

5.8%

28

0

1

4.5%

3.1

