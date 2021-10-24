The Arizona Cardinals (6-0) are heavily favored by 17.5 points as they aim to keep their six-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the Houston Texans (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. The total has been set at 47.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in five of six games this season.

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.6, is 0.1 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 46.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 51.1, 3.6 points more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 5-1-0 this season.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Cardinals rack up 3.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Texans allow (28.7).

When Arizona scores more than 28.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cardinals average only 11.8 more yards per game (403.0), than the Texans allow per contest (391.2).

Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 391.2 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Texans have forced (8).

Texans stats and trends

Houston has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Texans are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 17.5 points or more.

Houston's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Texans put up 15.3 points per game, comparable to the 18.2 the Cardinals surrender.

Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team scores more than 18.2 points.

The Texans rack up 48.5 fewer yards per game (294.3) than the Cardinals give up (342.8).

In games that Houston totals over 342.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Texans have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

The average point total in Cardinals home games this season is 49.5 points, 2.0 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Houston is 0-3 overall, with only one win against the spread, on the road.

Houston has hit the over once in three road games this year.

The average total in Texans away games this season is 46.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

