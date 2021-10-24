Publish date:
Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cardinals vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in five of six games this season.
- Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.6, is 0.1 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 46.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cardinals games this season is 51.1, 3.6 points more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Cardinals stats and trends
- Against the spread, Arizona is 5-1-0 this season.
- Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Cardinals rack up 3.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Texans allow (28.7).
- When Arizona scores more than 28.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Cardinals average only 11.8 more yards per game (403.0), than the Texans allow per contest (391.2).
- Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 391.2 yards.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Texans have forced (8).
Texans stats and trends
- Houston has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
- This season, the Texans are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 17.5 points or more.
- Houston's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Texans put up 15.3 points per game, comparable to the 18.2 the Cardinals surrender.
- Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team scores more than 18.2 points.
- The Texans rack up 48.5 fewer yards per game (294.3) than the Cardinals give up (342.8).
- In games that Houston totals over 342.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This year the Texans have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (13).
Home and road insights
- The average point total in Cardinals home games this season is 49.5 points, 2.0 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).
- Houston is 0-3 overall, with only one win against the spread, on the road.
- Houston has hit the over once in three road games this year.
- The average total in Texans away games this season is 46.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.