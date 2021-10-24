The Miami Dolphins (1-5) are an underdog by just 2.5 points as they attempt to stop a five-game slide in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The point total is 47.5 for the game.

Odds for Falcons vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Atlanta and its opponents have combined for 47.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

Miami's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.5, is 10.0 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 59.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 11.6 more than the 47.5 total in this contest.

The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2020, 0.5 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 45.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Falcons stats and trends

So far this season Atlanta has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Falcons have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Falcons score 21.0 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Dolphins give up per matchup (29.5).

The Falcons average 72.2 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Dolphins allow per matchup (417.8).

The Falcons have six giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have seven takeaways.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Dolphins have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Miami has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times in six games with a set point total).

This year the Dolphins put up 13.1 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Falcons allow (29.6).

The Dolphins collect 62.6 fewer yards per game (290.0) than the Falcons allow per matchup (352.6).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Home and road insights

The Dolphins are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

This season, Dolphins home games average 44.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 49.5 points, 2.0 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

