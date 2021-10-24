Publish date:
Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Falcons vs. Dolphins
Over/under insights
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined for 47.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.
- Miami's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.5, is 10.0 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 59.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 11.6 more than the 47.5 total in this contest.
- The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2020, 0.5 more than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 45.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Falcons stats and trends
- So far this season Atlanta has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Falcons have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Falcons score 21.0 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Dolphins give up per matchup (29.5).
- The Falcons average 72.2 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Dolphins allow per matchup (417.8).
- The Falcons have six giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have seven takeaways.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- The Dolphins have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Miami has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times in six games with a set point total).
- This year the Dolphins put up 13.1 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Falcons allow (29.6).
- The Dolphins collect 62.6 fewer yards per game (290.0) than the Falcons allow per matchup (352.6).
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Home and road insights
- The Dolphins are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
- This season, Dolphins home games average 44.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
- The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 49.5 points, 2.0 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).
