The Baltimore Ravens (5-1) are favored by 6.5 points as they fight to keep their five-game winning streak going in a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The total is 47 points for this matchup.

Odds for Ravens vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Baltimore's games this season have gone over 47 points three of six times.

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53, is 6.0 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 39 points per game, 8.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Ravens games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Against the spread, Baltimore is 3-3-0 this season.

The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.

Baltimore's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Ravens rack up 9.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Bengals allow (18.5).

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.5 points.

The Ravens rack up 421.7 yards per game, 90.7 more yards than the 331.0 the Bengals give up per matchup.

In games that Baltimore amasses over 331.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (6).

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

The Bengals score 4.2 more points per game (24.7) than the Ravens give up (20.5).

When Cincinnati scores more than 20.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Bengals rack up 344.5 yards per game, only 14.8 fewer than the 359.3 the Ravens allow.

Cincinnati is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 359.3 yards.

The Bengals have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

Baltimore has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-0 overall there, this year.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or greater at home.

This season, in three home games, Baltimore has hit the over twice.

Ravens home games this season average 50.3 total points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (47).

On the road, Cincinnati has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

Cincinnati has not hit the over in three away games this year.

Bengals away games this season average 44.3 total points, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (47).

