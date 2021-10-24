Publish date:
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ravens vs. Bengals
Over/under insights
- Baltimore's games this season have gone over 47 points three of six times.
- Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53, is 6.0 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 39 points per game, 8.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Ravens games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ravens stats and trends
- Against the spread, Baltimore is 3-3-0 this season.
- The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.
- Baltimore's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Ravens rack up 9.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Bengals allow (18.5).
- Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.5 points.
- The Ravens rack up 421.7 yards per game, 90.7 more yards than the 331.0 the Bengals give up per matchup.
- In games that Baltimore amasses over 331.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Ravens have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (6).
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
- Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Bengals score 4.2 more points per game (24.7) than the Ravens give up (20.5).
- When Cincinnati scores more than 20.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Bengals rack up 344.5 yards per game, only 14.8 fewer than the 359.3 the Ravens allow.
- Cincinnati is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 359.3 yards.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Home and road insights
- Baltimore has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-0 overall there, this year.
- The Ravens are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or greater at home.
- This season, in three home games, Baltimore has hit the over twice.
- Ravens home games this season average 50.3 total points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (47).
- On the road, Cincinnati has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- Cincinnati has not hit the over in three away games this year.
- Bengals away games this season average 44.3 total points, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (47).
