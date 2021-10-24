October 24, 2021
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Houston vs. Arizona

Author:

Before Brandin Cooks hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Cooks and the Houston Texans (1-5) take on the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Cooks has 40 catches (on 57 targets) and leads the Texans with 481 receiving yards (80.2 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Cooks has been the target of 57 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season, or 31.1% of the target share.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans have run 53.8% passing plays and 46.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Against the Cardinals, Cooks has averaged 88.8 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 24.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cooks has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cardinals once, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Cooks' stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • This week Cooks will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (232.2 yards allowed per game).
  • With nine passing TDs allowed this year, the Cardinals defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Cooks was targeted 13 times, picking up 89 yards on nine receptions.
  • Cooks has 17 catches on 25 targets for 159 yards in his last three games, averaging 53.0 yards per game.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

57

31.1%

40

481

1

3

16.7%

Chris Conley

12

6.6%

7

134

1

0

0.0%

David Johnson

18

9.8%

14

127

1

3

16.7%

Chris Moore

10

5.5%

9

123

1

1

5.6%

