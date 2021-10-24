Before Brandin Cooks hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Cooks and the Houston Texans (1-5) take on the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Cooks has 40 catches (on 57 targets) and leads the Texans with 481 receiving yards (80.2 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Cooks has been the target of 57 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season, or 31.1% of the target share.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans have run 53.8% passing plays and 46.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

Against the Cardinals, Cooks has averaged 88.8 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 24.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooks has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cardinals once, and had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

This week Cooks will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (232.2 yards allowed per game).

With nine passing TDs allowed this year, the Cardinals defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Cooks was targeted 13 times, picking up 89 yards on nine receptions.

Cooks has 17 catches on 25 targets for 159 yards in his last three games, averaging 53.0 yards per game.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 57 31.1% 40 481 1 3 16.7% Chris Conley 12 6.6% 7 134 1 0 0.0% David Johnson 18 9.8% 14 127 1 3 16.7% Chris Moore 10 5.5% 9 123 1 1 5.6%

