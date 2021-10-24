Publish date:
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Houston vs. Arizona
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Cooks has 40 catches (on 57 targets) and leads the Texans with 481 receiving yards (80.2 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Cooks has been the target of 57 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season, or 31.1% of the target share.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans have run 53.8% passing plays and 46.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Against the Cardinals, Cooks has averaged 88.8 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 24.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cooks has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cardinals once, and had multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Cooks' stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- This week Cooks will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (232.2 yards allowed per game).
- With nine passing TDs allowed this year, the Cardinals defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Colts, Cooks was targeted 13 times, picking up 89 yards on nine receptions.
- Cooks has 17 catches on 25 targets for 159 yards in his last three games, averaging 53.0 yards per game.
Cooks' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
57
31.1%
40
481
1
3
16.7%
Chris Conley
12
6.6%
7
134
1
0
0.0%
David Johnson
18
9.8%
14
127
1
3
16.7%
Chris Moore
10
5.5%
9
123
1
1
5.6%
