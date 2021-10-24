Before C.J. Uzomah hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC North rivals meet in Week 7 when Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah has put together a 165-yard campaign so far (27.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 14 balls on 16 targets.

Uzomah has been the target of 16 of his team's 175 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.

The Bengals have called a pass in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In his seven matchups against the Ravens, Uzomah's 18.9 receiving yards average is 0.6 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (19.5).

In seven matchups, Uzomah has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Ravens.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

The 295.0 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Ravens' defense is ninth in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Uzomah caught three passes for 15 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted three times.

Over his last three outings, Uzomah has racked up 42.0 yards per game with three touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes on 11 targets.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 16 9.1% 14 165 3 1 7.7% Ja'Marr Chase 41 23.4% 27 553 5 1 7.7% Tyler Boyd 38 21.7% 28 290 1 2 15.4% Tee Higgins 28 16.0% 18 194 2 3 23.1%

