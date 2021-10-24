Publish date:
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Uzomah has put together a 165-yard campaign so far (27.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 14 balls on 16 targets.
- Uzomah has been the target of 16 of his team's 175 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In his seven matchups against the Ravens, Uzomah's 18.9 receiving yards average is 0.6 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (19.5).
- In seven matchups, Uzomah has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Ravens.
- Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
- The 295.0 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Ravens' defense is ninth in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Uzomah caught three passes for 15 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted three times.
- Over his last three outings, Uzomah has racked up 42.0 yards per game with three touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes on 11 targets.
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
16
9.1%
14
165
3
1
7.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
41
23.4%
27
553
5
1
7.7%
Tyler Boyd
38
21.7%
28
290
1
2
15.4%
Tee Higgins
28
16.0%
18
194
2
3
23.1%
