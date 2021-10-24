October 24, 2021
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore

Author:

Before C.J. Uzomah hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC North rivals meet in Week 7 when Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Uzomah has put together a 165-yard campaign so far (27.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 14 balls on 16 targets.
  • Uzomah has been the target of 16 of his team's 175 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In his seven matchups against the Ravens, Uzomah's 18.9 receiving yards average is 0.6 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (19.5).
  • In seven matchups, Uzomah has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Ravens.
  • Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • The 295.0 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Ravens' defense is ninth in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Uzomah caught three passes for 15 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted three times.
  • Over his last three outings, Uzomah has racked up 42.0 yards per game with three touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes on 11 targets.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

C.J. Uzomah

16

9.1%

14

165

3

1

7.7%

Ja'Marr Chase

41

23.4%

27

553

5

1

7.7%

Tyler Boyd

38

21.7%

28

290

1

2

15.4%

Tee Higgins

28

16.0%

18

194

2

3

23.1%

