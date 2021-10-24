October 24, 2021
BETTING
Publish date:

Calvin Ridley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Calvin Ridley, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Ridley's Atlanta Falcons (2-3) and the Miami Dolphins (1-5) square off in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ridley's 42 targets have resulted in 27 catches for 255 yards (51.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
  • Ridley has been the target of 20.3% (42 total) of his team's 207 passing attempts this season.
  • Ridley has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Miami

  • This week Ridley will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (307.5 yards allowed per game).
  • At 2.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Ridley did not record a catch in Week 5 against the Jets.
  • Ridley's 24 targets have resulted in 15 receptions for 141 yards (47.0 ypg) during his last three games.

Ridley's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Calvin Ridley

42

20.3%

27

255

1

7

20.6%

Kyle Pitts

36

17.4%

24

308

1

8

23.5%

Cordarrelle Patterson

31

15.0%

25

295

4

7

20.6%

Hayden Hurst

15

7.2%

13

103

1

3

8.8%

Powered By Data Skrive