Publish date:
Calvin Ridley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami
Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Odds
Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ridley's 42 targets have resulted in 27 catches for 255 yards (51.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Ridley has been the target of 20.3% (42 total) of his team's 207 passing attempts this season.
- Ridley has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Miami
- This week Ridley will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (307.5 yards allowed per game).
- At 2.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Ridley did not record a catch in Week 5 against the Jets.
- Ridley's 24 targets have resulted in 15 receptions for 141 yards (47.0 ypg) during his last three games.
Ridley's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Calvin Ridley
42
20.3%
27
255
1
7
20.6%
Kyle Pitts
36
17.4%
24
308
1
8
23.5%
Cordarrelle Patterson
31
15.0%
25
295
4
7
20.6%
Hayden Hurst
15
7.2%
13
103
1
3
8.8%
