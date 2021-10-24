Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Calvin Ridley, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Ridley's Atlanta Falcons (2-3) and the Miami Dolphins (1-5) square off in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Odds

Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ridley's 42 targets have resulted in 27 catches for 255 yards (51.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ridley has been the target of 20.3% (42 total) of his team's 207 passing attempts this season.

Ridley has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Miami

This week Ridley will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (307.5 yards allowed per game).

At 2.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Ridley did not record a catch in Week 5 against the Jets.

Ridley's 24 targets have resulted in 15 receptions for 141 yards (47.0 ypg) during his last three games.

Ridley's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Calvin Ridley 42 20.3% 27 255 1 7 20.6% Kyle Pitts 36 17.4% 24 308 1 8 23.5% Cordarrelle Patterson 31 15.0% 25 295 4 7 20.6% Hayden Hurst 15 7.2% 13 103 1 3 8.8%

