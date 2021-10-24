Oddsmakers give the Carolina Panthers (3-3) a reasonable chance to break their three-game losing streak, as they are favored by 3 points in a matchup against the New York Giants (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. A 43-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Panthers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have combined for 43 points just two times this season.

New York's games have gone over 43 points in four of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 0.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 6.7 points fewer than the 49.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 45.9, 2.9 points above Sunday's over/under of 43.

In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 45.7 points, 2.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Panthers stats and trends

Against the spread, Carolina is 3-3-0 this year.

The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.

Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Panthers rack up 5.7 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Giants surrender (29.5).

The Panthers rack up 47.5 fewer yards per game (353.8), than the Giants allow per matchup (401.3).

The Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Giants have forced (8).

Giants stats and trends

New York has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Giants have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in four chances).

New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Giants score 19.0 points per game, comparable to the 20.2 the Panthers give up.

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 20.2 points.

The Giants collect 52.4 more yards per game (360.7) than the Panthers give up per matchup (308.3).

In games that New York amasses more than 308.3 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This year the Giants have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

New York has not covered the spread at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this season.

New York has not gone over the total in three home games this year.

Giants home games this season average 45.8 total points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (43).

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 3-point favorites or more.

The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 47.3 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (43).

