October 24, 2021
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers give the Carolina Panthers (3-3) a reasonable chance to break their three-game losing streak, as they are favored by 3 points in a matchup against the New York Giants (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. A 43-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Panthers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Carolina and its opponents have combined for 43 points just two times this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 43 points in four of six chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 0.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 6.7 points fewer than the 49.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in Panthers games this season is 45.9, 2.9 points above Sunday's over/under of 43.
  • In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 45.7 points, 2.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Carolina is 3-3-0 this year.
  • The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.
  • Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Panthers rack up 5.7 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Giants surrender (29.5).
  • The Panthers rack up 47.5 fewer yards per game (353.8), than the Giants allow per matchup (401.3).
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Giants have forced (8).
  • New York has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
  • The Giants have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in four chances).
  • New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).
  • The Giants score 19.0 points per game, comparable to the 20.2 the Panthers give up.
  • New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 20.2 points.
  • The Giants collect 52.4 more yards per game (360.7) than the Panthers give up per matchup (308.3).
  • In games that New York amasses more than 308.3 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • This year the Giants have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

  • New York has not covered the spread at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this season.
  • New York has not gone over the total in three home games this year.
  • Giants home games this season average 45.8 total points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (43).
  • The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 3-point favorites or more.
  • The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 47.3 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (43).

