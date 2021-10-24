Before placing any wagers on Carson Wentz's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Wentz's Indianapolis Colts (2-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) take the field in Week 7 at Levi's Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz has thrown for 1,545 passing yards this season (257.5 per game) and has a 64.2% completion percentage (124-of-193), throwing nine touchdown passes with one interception.

He has added 74 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game.

The Colts, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while running the football 44.5% of the time.

Wentz accounts for 35.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 22 of his 193 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Wentz averages 202 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers, 7.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Wentz threw a touchdown pass in both of those games against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

The 235.4 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

Wentz put together a 223-yard performance against the Texans last week, completing 55.0% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.

Wentz has racked up 853 passing yards (284.3 per game) and has a 69% completion percentage this year (60-of-87) while throwing six touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 46 23.2% 31 403 1 6 27.3% Jonathan Taylor 18 9.1% 15 210 1 1 4.5% Zach Pascal 29 14.6% 18 204 3 9 40.9%

