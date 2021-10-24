October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Indianapolis vs. San Francisco

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Carson Wentz's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Wentz's Indianapolis Colts (2-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) take the field in Week 7 at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wentz has thrown for 1,545 passing yards this season (257.5 per game) and has a 64.2% completion percentage (124-of-193), throwing nine touchdown passes with one interception.
  • He has added 74 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game.
  • The Colts, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while running the football 44.5% of the time.
  • Wentz accounts for 35.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 22 of his 193 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wentz's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Wentz averages 202 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers, 7.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Wentz threw a touchdown pass in both of those games against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
  • The 235.4 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Wentz put together a 223-yard performance against the Texans last week, completing 55.0% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • Wentz has racked up 853 passing yards (284.3 per game) and has a 69% completion percentage this year (60-of-87) while throwing six touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

46

23.2%

31

403

1

6

27.3%

Jonathan Taylor

18

9.1%

15

210

1

1

4.5%

Zach Pascal

29

14.6%

18

204

3

9

40.9%

Powered By Data Skrive