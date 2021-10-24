Publish date:
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Indianapolis vs. San Francisco
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wentz has thrown for 1,545 passing yards this season (257.5 per game) and has a 64.2% completion percentage (124-of-193), throwing nine touchdown passes with one interception.
- He has added 74 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game.
- The Colts, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while running the football 44.5% of the time.
- Wentz accounts for 35.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 22 of his 193 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Wentz averages 202 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers, 7.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Wentz threw a touchdown pass in both of those games against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- The 235.4 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked seventh in the league.
Recent Performances
- Wentz put together a 223-yard performance against the Texans last week, completing 55.0% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.
- Wentz has racked up 853 passing yards (284.3 per game) and has a 69% completion percentage this year (60-of-87) while throwing six touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
46
23.2%
31
403
1
6
27.3%
Jonathan Taylor
18
9.1%
15
210
1
1
4.5%
Zach Pascal
29
14.6%
18
204
3
9
40.9%
