October 24, 2021
Publish date:

Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tampa Bay vs. Chicago

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Chris Godwin, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Godwin's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) and the Chicago Bears (3-3) hit the field in a Week 7 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Godwin's 34 receptions (on 46 targets) have led to 409 receiving yards (68.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Godwin has been the target of 46 of his team's 270 passing attempts this season, or 17.0% of the target share.
  • Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 26.1% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.8% of the time while running the ball 33.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Godwin is averaging 7.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bears, 65.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
  • Godwin, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Bears have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 245.7 yards per game through the air.
  • With 10 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bears defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Eagles, Godwin was targeted five times and racked up five catches for 43 yards.
  • During his last three games, Godwin has hauled in 168 yards (on 15 grabs).

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

46

17.0%

34

409

2

12

26.1%

Mike Evans

49

18.1%

31

420

4

6

13.0%

Antonio Brown

42

15.6%

29

418

4

3

6.5%

Leonard Fournette

30

11.1%

25

213

0

5

10.9%

