Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Chris Godwin, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Godwin's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) and the Chicago Bears (3-3) hit the field in a Week 7 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Godwin's 34 receptions (on 46 targets) have led to 409 receiving yards (68.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Godwin has been the target of 46 of his team's 270 passing attempts this season, or 17.0% of the target share.

Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 26.1% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.8% of the time while running the ball 33.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Chicago

Godwin is averaging 7.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bears, 65.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

Godwin, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Bears have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 245.7 yards per game through the air.

With 10 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bears defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Eagles, Godwin was targeted five times and racked up five catches for 43 yards.

During his last three games, Godwin has hauled in 168 yards (on 15 grabs).

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 46 17.0% 34 409 2 12 26.1% Mike Evans 49 18.1% 31 420 4 6 13.0% Antonio Brown 42 15.6% 29 418 4 3 6.5% Leonard Fournette 30 11.1% 25 213 0 5 10.9%

