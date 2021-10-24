Publish date:
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tampa Bay vs. Chicago
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Godwin's 34 receptions (on 46 targets) have led to 409 receiving yards (68.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Godwin has been the target of 46 of his team's 270 passing attempts this season, or 17.0% of the target share.
- Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 26.1% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.8% of the time while running the ball 33.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Godwin is averaging 7.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bears, 65.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
- Godwin, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Bears have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 245.7 yards per game through the air.
- With 10 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bears defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Eagles, Godwin was targeted five times and racked up five catches for 43 yards.
- During his last three games, Godwin has hauled in 168 yards (on 15 grabs).
Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
46
17.0%
34
409
2
12
26.1%
Mike Evans
49
18.1%
31
420
4
6
13.0%
Antonio Brown
42
15.6%
29
418
4
3
6.5%
Leonard Fournette
30
11.1%
25
213
0
5
10.9%
