Before placing any bets on Christian Kirk's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 7 matchup sees Kirk's Arizona Cardinals (6-0) hit the field against the Houston Texans (1-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk has collected 358 receiving yards (59.7 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 26 passes on 31 targets.

So far this season, 15.9% of the 195 passes thrown by his team have gone Kirk's way.

Kirk has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 8.1% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Houston

The Texans are allowing 259.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

With nine passing TDs allowed this year, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

Kirk put together a 75-yard performance against the Browns last week on five catches (15 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times and scoring one touchdown.

Kirk has also contributed with 11 receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He's been targeted 14 times, producing 39.7 yards per game.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 31 15.9% 26 358 3 3 8.1% DeAndre Hopkins 38 19.5% 26 367 6 10 27.0% A.J. Green 32 16.4% 21 340 3 8 21.6% Rondale Moore 28 14.4% 24 286 1 5 13.5%

