October 24, 2021
Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Carolina vs. New York

Oddsmakers have posted player prop betting options for Chuba Hubbard ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers (3-3) take on the New York Giants (1-5) in Week 7 at MetLife Stadium.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hubbard has rushed for a team-leading 281 yards on 72 attempts (46.8 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 13 passes for 82 yards (13.7 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 170 times this season, and he's handled 72 of those attempts (42.4%).
  • The Panthers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.9% of the time while running the football 43.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hubbard's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • The Giants have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 137.2 yards per game.
  • Hubbard and the Panthers will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Vikings, Hubbard rushed for 61 yards on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Hubbard has piled up 53 carries for 219 yards (73.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He's also added eight receptions for 51 yards (17.0 per game).

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chuba Hubbard

72

42.4%

281

1

7

24.1%

3.9

Christian McCaffrey

52

30.6%

201

1

12

41.4%

3.9

Sam Darnold

26

15.3%

110

5

6

20.7%

4.2

Royce Freeman

12

7.1%

34

0

2

6.9%

2.8

