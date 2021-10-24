Oddsmakers have posted player prop betting options for Chuba Hubbard ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers (3-3) take on the New York Giants (1-5) in Week 7 at MetLife Stadium.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hubbard has rushed for a team-leading 281 yards on 72 attempts (46.8 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

He's also caught 13 passes for 82 yards (13.7 per game).

His team has run the ball 170 times this season, and he's handled 72 of those attempts (42.4%).

The Panthers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.9% of the time while running the football 43.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

The Giants have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 137.2 yards per game.

Hubbard and the Panthers will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Vikings, Hubbard rushed for 61 yards on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Hubbard has piled up 53 carries for 219 yards (73.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He's also added eight receptions for 51 yards (17.0 per game).

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 72 42.4% 281 1 7 24.1% 3.9 Christian McCaffrey 52 30.6% 201 1 12 41.4% 3.9 Sam Darnold 26 15.3% 110 5 6 20.7% 4.2 Royce Freeman 12 7.1% 34 0 2 6.9% 2.8

Powered By Data Skrive