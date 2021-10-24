Publish date:
Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Carolina vs. New York
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hubbard has rushed for a team-leading 281 yards on 72 attempts (46.8 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- He's also caught 13 passes for 82 yards (13.7 per game).
- His team has run the ball 170 times this season, and he's handled 72 of those attempts (42.4%).
- The Panthers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.9% of the time while running the football 43.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- The Giants have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 137.2 yards per game.
- Hubbard and the Panthers will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (six).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Vikings, Hubbard rushed for 61 yards on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Hubbard has piled up 53 carries for 219 yards (73.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- He's also added eight receptions for 51 yards (17.0 per game).
Hubbard's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chuba Hubbard
72
42.4%
281
1
7
24.1%
3.9
Christian McCaffrey
52
30.6%
201
1
12
41.4%
3.9
Sam Darnold
26
15.3%
110
5
6
20.7%
4.2
Royce Freeman
12
7.1%
34
0
2
6.9%
2.8
