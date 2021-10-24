Publish date:
Coastal Carolina vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Coastal Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in five of six games this season.
- Troy has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71, is 17.0 points above Thursday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 17.3 points above the 36.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Chanticleers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.5 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Thursday's total.
- The 54 over/under in this game is 3.2 points above the 50.8 average total in Trojans games this season.
Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Coastal Carolina is 4-2-0 this season.
- The Chanticleers have an ATS record of 4-0 in their four games when favored by 17.5 points or more so far this season.
- Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Chanticleers put up 26.1 more points per game (45.7) than the Trojans allow (19.6).
- Coastal Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.6 points.
- The Chanticleers average 237.0 more yards per game (522.9) than the Trojans allow per contest (285.9).
- In games that Coastal Carolina amasses more than 285.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Chanticleers have three giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 17 takeaways .
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- Troy's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Trojans average 8.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Chanticleers give up (17.1).
- Troy is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 17.1 points.
- The Trojans rack up 354.6 yards per game, 30.9 more yards than the 323.7 the Chanticleers give up.
- When Troy churns out over 323.7 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Season Stats
|Coastal Carolina
|Stats
|Troy
45.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.3
17.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.6
522.9
Avg. Total Yards
354.6
323.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
285.9
3
Giveaways
10
4
Takeaways
17