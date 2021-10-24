The No. 24 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the 12th-ranked rushing attack will play the Troy Trojans (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the 13th-ranked rush defense on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The Chanticleers are heavily favored by 17.5 points in the outing. This matchup has an over/under of 54 points.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in five of six games this season.

Troy has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71, is 17.0 points above Thursday's over/under.

This contest's total is 17.3 points above the 36.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Chanticleers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.5 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Thursday's total.

The 54 over/under in this game is 3.2 points above the 50.8 average total in Trojans games this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Coastal Carolina is 4-2-0 this season.

The Chanticleers have an ATS record of 4-0 in their four games when favored by 17.5 points or more so far this season.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Chanticleers put up 26.1 more points per game (45.7) than the Trojans allow (19.6).

Coastal Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.6 points.

The Chanticleers average 237.0 more yards per game (522.9) than the Trojans allow per contest (285.9).

In games that Coastal Carolina amasses more than 285.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Chanticleers have three giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 17 takeaways .

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

Troy's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Trojans average 8.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Chanticleers give up (17.1).

Troy is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 17.1 points.

The Trojans rack up 354.6 yards per game, 30.9 more yards than the 323.7 the Chanticleers give up.

When Troy churns out over 323.7 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Season Stats