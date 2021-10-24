October 24, 2021
Coastal Carolina vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The No. 24 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the 12th-ranked rushing attack will play the Troy Trojans (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the 13th-ranked rush defense on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The Chanticleers are heavily favored by 17.5 points in the outing. This matchup has an over/under of 54 points.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

  • Coastal Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in five of six games this season.
  • Troy has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in one game this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71, is 17.0 points above Thursday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 17.3 points above the 36.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Chanticleers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.5 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Thursday's total.
  • The 54 over/under in this game is 3.2 points above the 50.8 average total in Trojans games this season.
  • Against the spread, Coastal Carolina is 4-2-0 this season.
  • The Chanticleers have an ATS record of 4-0 in their four games when favored by 17.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Chanticleers put up 26.1 more points per game (45.7) than the Trojans allow (19.6).
  • Coastal Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.6 points.
  • The Chanticleers average 237.0 more yards per game (522.9) than the Trojans allow per contest (285.9).
  • In games that Coastal Carolina amasses more than 285.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Chanticleers have three giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 17 takeaways .
  • Troy has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
  • Troy's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Trojans average 8.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Chanticleers give up (17.1).
  • Troy is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 17.1 points.
  • The Trojans rack up 354.6 yards per game, 30.9 more yards than the 323.7 the Chanticleers give up.
  • When Troy churns out over 323.7 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Trojans have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Season Stats

Coastal CarolinaStatsTroy

45.7

Avg. Points Scored

25.3

17.1

Avg. Points Allowed

19.6

522.9

Avg. Total Yards

354.6

323.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

285.9

3

Giveaways

10

4

Takeaways

17