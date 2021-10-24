Publish date:
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp's 653 receiving yards (108.8 per game) are a team high. He has 46 catches (68 targets) and seven touchdowns.
- Kupp has been the target of 68 of his team's 202 passing attempts this season, or 33.7% of the target share.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 35.3% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The Lions are allowing 270.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- The Lions have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Giants, Kupp was targeted 12 times, picking up 130 yards on nine receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- Kupp's stat line over his last three outings shows 21 catches for 286 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 95.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 35 times.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
68
33.7%
46
653
7
12
35.3%
Robert Woods
44
21.8%
29
353
3
7
20.6%
Van Jefferson
26
12.9%
17
261
2
2
5.9%
DeSean Jackson
14
6.9%
8
221
1
0
0.0%
