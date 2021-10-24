Before Cooper Kupp hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. This Week 7 matchup sees Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (5-1) take the field against the Detroit Lions (0-6) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's 653 receiving yards (108.8 per game) are a team high. He has 46 catches (68 targets) and seven touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 68 of his team's 202 passing attempts this season, or 33.7% of the target share.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 35.3% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Detroit

The Lions are allowing 270.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Kupp was targeted 12 times, picking up 130 yards on nine receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Kupp's stat line over his last three outings shows 21 catches for 286 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 95.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 35 times.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 68 33.7% 46 653 7 12 35.3% Robert Woods 44 21.8% 29 353 3 7 20.6% Van Jefferson 26 12.9% 17 261 2 2 5.9% DeSean Jackson 14 6.9% 8 221 1 0 0.0%

