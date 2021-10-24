Publish date:
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patterson has 173 rushing yards on 41 carries (34.6 yards per game), with one touchdown.
- He's also tacked on 25 catches for 295 yards (59.0 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He has received 41 of his team's 123 carries this season (33.3%).
- The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patterson's matchup with the Dolphins.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Miami
- Against the Dolphins, Patterson has averaged 3.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 3.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three games versus the Dolphins Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are 22nd in the NFL, giving up 125.3 yards per game.
- This season the Dolphins are ranked 24th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).
Recent Performances
- In his Week 5 outing against the Jets, Patterson ran the ball 14 times for 54 yards.
- Patterson also put up 60 yards on seven receptions.
- During his last three games, Patterson has run for 108 yards on 27 carries (36.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
- He's also caught 18 balls for 224 yards (74.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
41
33.3%
173
1
5
33.3%
4.2
Mike Davis
62
50.4%
204
1
10
66.7%
3.3
Wayne Gallman
7
5.7%
31
0
0
0.0%
4.4
Matt Ryan
7
5.7%
26
0
0
0.0%
3.7
Powered By Data Skrive