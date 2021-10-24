Before placing any bets on Cordarrelle Patterson's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) take on the Miami Dolphins (1-5) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has 173 rushing yards on 41 carries (34.6 yards per game), with one touchdown.

He's also tacked on 25 catches for 295 yards (59.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

He has received 41 of his team's 123 carries this season (33.3%).

The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Miami

Against the Dolphins, Patterson has averaged 3.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 3.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games versus the Dolphins Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are 22nd in the NFL, giving up 125.3 yards per game.

This season the Dolphins are ranked 24th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Recent Performances

In his Week 5 outing against the Jets, Patterson ran the ball 14 times for 54 yards.

Patterson also put up 60 yards on seven receptions.

During his last three games, Patterson has run for 108 yards on 27 carries (36.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He's also caught 18 balls for 224 yards (74.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 41 33.3% 173 1 5 33.3% 4.2 Mike Davis 62 50.4% 204 1 10 66.7% 3.3 Wayne Gallman 7 5.7% 31 0 0 0.0% 4.4 Matt Ryan 7 5.7% 26 0 0 0.0% 3.7

