October 24, 2021
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami

Before placing any bets on Cordarrelle Patterson's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) take on the Miami Dolphins (1-5) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson has 173 rushing yards on 41 carries (34.6 yards per game), with one touchdown.
  • He's also tacked on 25 catches for 295 yards (59.0 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He has received 41 of his team's 123 carries this season (33.3%).
  • The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patterson's matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Against the Dolphins, Patterson has averaged 3.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 3.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three games versus the Dolphins Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are 22nd in the NFL, giving up 125.3 yards per game.
  • This season the Dolphins are ranked 24th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 5 outing against the Jets, Patterson ran the ball 14 times for 54 yards.
  • Patterson also put up 60 yards on seven receptions.
  • During his last three games, Patterson has run for 108 yards on 27 carries (36.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 18 balls for 224 yards (74.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

41

33.3%

173

1

5

33.3%

4.2

Mike Davis

62

50.4%

204

1

10

66.7%

3.3

Wayne Gallman

7

5.7%

31

0

0

0.0%

4.4

Matt Ryan

7

5.7%

26

0

0

0.0%

3.7

