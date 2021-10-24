October 24, 2021
Publish date:

Corey Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New York vs. New England

Author:

Before Corey Davis hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Davis' New York Jets (1-4) and the New England Patriots (2-4) meet in a Week 7 matchup between AFC East opponents at Gillette Stadium.

Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis has 20 catches (36 targets) and paces the Jets with 302 receiving yards (60.4 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
  • Davis has been the target of 21.1% (36 total) of his team's 171 passing attempts this season.
  • Davis (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.4% of his team's 14 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New England

  • In his four matchups against the Patriots, Davis' 49 receiving yards average is 4.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
  • Davis has caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • This week Davis will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (261.0 yards allowed per game).
  • With nine passing TDs conceded this year, the Patriots defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 5 outing against the Falcons, Davis was targeted seven times, totaling 45 yards on four receptions.
  • Davis has recorded 197 receiving yards (65.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 24 targets during his last three games.

Davis' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Corey Davis

36

21.1%

20

302

3

3

21.4%

Keelan Cole

9

5.3%

7

160

0

0

0.0%

Braxton Berrios

23

13.5%

16

156

0

1

7.1%

Jamison Crowder

15

8.8%

11

85

1

5

35.7%

