Before Corey Davis hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Davis' New York Jets (1-4) and the New England Patriots (2-4) meet in a Week 7 matchup between AFC East opponents at Gillette Stadium.

Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds

Corey Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has 20 catches (36 targets) and paces the Jets with 302 receiving yards (60.4 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

Davis has been the target of 21.1% (36 total) of his team's 171 passing attempts this season.

Davis (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.4% of his team's 14 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New England

In his four matchups against the Patriots, Davis' 49 receiving yards average is 4.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).

Davis has caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

This week Davis will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (261.0 yards allowed per game).

With nine passing TDs conceded this year, the Patriots defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 5 outing against the Falcons, Davis was targeted seven times, totaling 45 yards on four receptions.

Davis has recorded 197 receiving yards (65.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 24 targets during his last three games.

Davis' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Corey Davis 36 21.1% 20 302 3 3 21.4% Keelan Cole 9 5.3% 7 160 0 0 0.0% Braxton Berrios 23 13.5% 16 156 0 1 7.1% Jamison Crowder 15 8.8% 11 85 1 5 35.7%

