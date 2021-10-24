Publish date:
Corey Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New York vs. New England
Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds
Corey Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Davis has 20 catches (36 targets) and paces the Jets with 302 receiving yards (60.4 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
- Davis has been the target of 21.1% (36 total) of his team's 171 passing attempts this season.
- Davis (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.4% of his team's 14 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New England
- In his four matchups against the Patriots, Davis' 49 receiving yards average is 4.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
- Davis has caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- This week Davis will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (261.0 yards allowed per game).
- With nine passing TDs conceded this year, the Patriots defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 5 outing against the Falcons, Davis was targeted seven times, totaling 45 yards on four receptions.
- Davis has recorded 197 receiving yards (65.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 24 targets during his last three games.
Davis' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Corey Davis
36
21.1%
20
302
3
3
21.4%
Keelan Cole
9
5.3%
7
160
0
0
0.0%
Braxton Berrios
23
13.5%
16
156
0
1
7.1%
Jamison Crowder
15
8.8%
11
85
1
5
35.7%
