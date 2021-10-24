D'Andre Swift has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Swift's Detroit Lions (0-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) meet in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Swift has 214 yards on 65 carries (35.7 ypg) this season, with three rushing touchdowns.

He also has 34 receptions for 295 yards (49.2 per game) and one TD.

He has received 65 of his team's 137 carries this season (47.4%).

The Lions have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Rams have the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 107.7 yards per game.

This season the Rams have given up seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Swift rushed 13 times for 24 yards and scored one touchdown.

He added five receptions for 43 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Swift has taken 32 carries for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 15 catches for 129 yards.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 65 47.4% 214 3 13 50.0% 3.3 Jamaal Williams 59 43.1% 255 2 11 42.3% 4.3 Jared Goff 12 8.8% 73 0 2 7.7% 6.1 Kalif Raymond 1 0.7% 9 0 0 0.0% 9.0

