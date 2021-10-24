Publish date:
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Swift has 214 yards on 65 carries (35.7 ypg) this season, with three rushing touchdowns.
- He also has 34 receptions for 295 yards (49.2 per game) and one TD.
- He has received 65 of his team's 137 carries this season (47.4%).
- The Lions have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Rams have the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 107.7 yards per game.
- This season the Rams have given up seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 24th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Swift rushed 13 times for 24 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He added five receptions for 43 yards in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Swift has taken 32 carries for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 15 catches for 129 yards.
Swift's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Andre Swift
65
47.4%
214
3
13
50.0%
3.3
Jamaal Williams
59
43.1%
255
2
11
42.3%
4.3
Jared Goff
12
8.8%
73
0
2
7.7%
6.1
Kalif Raymond
1
0.7%
9
0
0
0.0%
9.0
