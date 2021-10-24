October 24, 2021
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles

D'Andre Swift has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Swift's Detroit Lions (0-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) meet in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Swift has 214 yards on 65 carries (35.7 ypg) this season, with three rushing touchdowns.
  • He also has 34 receptions for 295 yards (49.2 per game) and one TD.
  • He has received 65 of his team's 137 carries this season (47.4%).
  • The Lions have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Rams have the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 107.7 yards per game.
  • This season the Rams have given up seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Swift rushed 13 times for 24 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He added five receptions for 43 yards in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Swift has taken 32 carries for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 15 catches for 129 yards.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Andre Swift

65

47.4%

214

3

13

50.0%

3.3

Jamaal Williams

59

43.1%

255

2

11

42.3%

4.3

Jared Goff

12

8.8%

73

0

2

7.7%

6.1

Kalif Raymond

1

0.7%

9

0

0

0.0%

9.0

